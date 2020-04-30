YOU. & # 39; Livid & # 39; on viral video of police brutally beating a 14-year-old boy

WENN

Lauren Jauregui also says that the former Fifth Harmony singer calls it "absurd" and urges people to "call the officer on NAME."

A video recently went viral when it showed Rancho Cordova police brutally attacking a 14-year-old boy on the ground. The policeman was seen shoving the poor boy's head to the ground before hitting the boy's face mercilessly. The video caught the attention of some celebrities with YOU. be one of those who intervened in the matter.

Re-posting the clip to her Instagram account on Wednesday, April 29, T.I. expressed anger at the troubling video. "This is not acceptable !!!" then he wrote in the caption. "There is no excuse for not making anyone a kid like this! I'm livid but it won't stop until we stop it! #UsOrElse."

The police brutality clip was also shot Lauren Jauregui. First Fifth Harmony The singer wrote: "This is absurd. How many more times do we need tangible evidence of excessive force and abuse before someone does something about it?" Why are you just tweeting a video? Where's the solution? NAME and ensure that you are responsible? "

The video caught attention after the boy's sister shared it on her Twitter. bill. "My 14-year-old brother. All this about a triumphant-looking swisher face, there are more images, but I couldn't upload it all. Please republish, we just want justice for my baby!" she shared.

"And to add: my brother has a serious heart condition that could very easily be triggered by being hit in the chest / back! He is a boy and has never had any kind of problem with the law! He was very scared and much pain!!!" She continued. "He was accused of 'resisting arrest'. But why was he arrested? For having a swisher? And they ended up letting him go, what was all this for? Smh, he was left with scratches and pain in the chest This was so unnecessary! "

The Rancho Cordova Police Department then released a statement explaining the images. "The deputy tried to maintain control of the minor without his handcuffs and while he was alone waiting for his colleagues to come and help him," the statement said. "This type of situation is difficult for everyone: the young man, who resisted arrest, and the officer, who would prefer that he cooperate."