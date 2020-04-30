Yolanda Hadid says she's excited "to become Oma,quot; after her daughter Gigi confirms that she is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik

Just a few hours before Gigi Hadid confirmed the news herself on Tonight's show with Jimmy Fallonformer Beverly Hills Royal Housewives Star Yolanda Hadid confirmed that her supermodel daughter is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

While talking to the Dutch TV show RTL Boulevard, the Dutch-born reality star confirmed that the rumors about Gigi's pregnancy were true.

Still amazed, our little secret leaked to the press. Of course we are very excited, "Yolanda told the store according to her Instagram post." I am excited to become Oma in September, especially after I lost my mother so recently. But this is the beauty of life, a soul leaves us and a new one enters. We feel very blessed. ”

Yolanda's mother, Ans van den Herik, died last summer after a long battle with cancer. Buzzfeed translated the publication's title, which read: “Yolanda Hadid has confirmed that her daughter Gigi is really pregnant. She becomes a grandmother in September. "

TMZ he was the first to report that Gigi and Malik were waiting. The outlet reported that the supermodel, who just celebrated her 25th birthday, is about 20 weeks old.

Gigi told Fallon on Thursday night that she and Malik wish they could have broken the news on their own terms, but they are finally happy and excited. She also noted that being quarantined with Malik during pregnancy has been a "positive side,quot; since neither of them has to deal with their normally busy schedules.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Gigi says being with Malik at her family's Pennsylvania ranch has allowed them to be present and "really experience,quot; the pregnancy on a daily basis. She also revealed that her biggest craving so far during her pregnancy has been all bagels, and her family surprised her on her birthday with a bagel cake.

Not only was she surprised and received a bagel cake for her birthday, but she received an additional surprise when she discovered that Buddy the Cake Boss made it for her. Gigi Hadid is a huge fan of Cake Boss, she has memorized the opening of the show.

Ad

Gigi also revealed that she cried every five minutes for Buddy's bagel cake, but she is not sure if the tears were from pregnancy hormones or COVID-19 booth fever.



Post views:

0 0