Yolanda Hadid addresses the news about the pregnancy of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Yolanda Hadid I can't wait to be a grandmother.
Thursday Beverly Hills Royal Housewives Alum seemed to confirm that her daughter Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik They are expecting their first child through social networks.
Taking on Instagram, the famous mom liked a post from Elle United Kingdom, who presented his recent interview with the Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard regarding her future grandson. "Still amazed, our little secret leaked to the press," she told the store in a statement translated into English. "Of course we are very excited. I am excited to become Oma in September, especially after losing my mother so recently. But this is the beauty of life; a soul abandons us and a new one enters. We feel very blessed "
After seeing the post on her timeline, Yolanda commented, "Foster?", Mocking the fact that she no longer uses ex. David FosterIt is the nickname more.
Neither Gigi nor Zayn have confirmed that they have a little cheer on the way, but fans believe the couple has been giving clues on social media. For Gigi's 25th birthday, which the Internet now believes to have doubled as a gender reveal party, the model can be seen holding balloons that had blue and pink strings. And recently, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that her sister Bella HadidHe showered her with gifts wrapped in baby-themed packaging.
Last night, Gigi shared a recipe for vodka-free pasta on Instagram, which caused fans to speculate that she skipped the portion of alcohol from the ingredient list because she was pregnant.
Gigi had also expressed that she had babies in the brain during a recent interview with I.D magazine, where he spoke about his dreams of one day raising a family. "I think as I get older … well, one day I will start a family and I don't know if I will always be modeling," she shared. "I love the creative side of fashion, it is very rewarding. The people I work with make me very happy, I am very lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I dedicate myself to cooking full time! "
Since the exciting news emerged, various media reported that Gigi and Zayn are expecting a girl. A source told ET: "At the end of the day, the couple did not care what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives."
