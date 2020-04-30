Yolanda Hadid addresses the news about the pregnancy of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Yolanda Hadid I can't wait to be a grandmother.

Thursday Beverly Hills Royal Housewives Alum seemed to confirm that her daughter Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik They are expecting their first child through social networks.

Taking on Instagram, the famous mom liked a post from Elle United Kingdom, who presented his recent interview with the Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard regarding her future grandson. "Still amazed, our little secret leaked to the press," she told the store in a statement translated into English. "Of course we are very excited. I am excited to become Oma in September, especially after losing my mother so recently. But this is the beauty of life; a soul abandons us and a new one enters. We feel very blessed "

After seeing the post on her timeline, Yolanda commented, "Foster?", Mocking the fact that she no longer uses ex. David FosterIt is the nickname more.