Yo Gotti shoots Angela Simmons once again: "I Think U Perfect,quot;

Roommates Angela Simmons is always looking for ways to spread her message of body positivity, but her latest message caught the attention of Yo Gotti, who let her know once again that he is very much in love. Beneath her recent bikini photo, Yo Gotti posted a sweet short message that prompted many fans to urge Angela to finally give it a try.

Earlier this week, Angela Simmons posted a bikini photo with a long message promoting self-love and body positivity:

"She is not perfect, her weight fluctuates, she has her days when she is not sure … she does not have a 6 pack … During all this, she learned to love herself unconditionally … because if she did not Who would? She is me . And I am her … My strength is rooted deeper than the surface. I want to encourage you to love your body. Wherever you are with him. Is not easy . But is it worth it. You are worth it. You don't have to be what nobody (society) tells you to be. You can be YOUR freely. There is nothing more beautiful than a confident woman! Built not bought #BNB #DoWhatMakesYouHappy "

It didn't take long for Yo Gotti to reply to his inspiring message with one of his own, simply by writing:

"I think you are perfect."

In case you've forgotten, Yo Gotti has fallen publicly in love with Angela Simmons since her hit 2015 song "Down In The DM," in which she talks about her.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

In the song it says:

"And I just followed Angela (Simmons)

Boy, I fell in love with Angela Simmons

They like it, "Damn it Gotti, bold."

Damn, I'll let the world know (# goals) "

Yo Gotti has also proclaimed his affection for Angela in numerous interviews. The question now is, will it finally give you a chance?

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!