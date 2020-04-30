Wylie HS Principal Plans to Visit All Seniors – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Wylie HS Principal Plans to Visit All GraduatesA driving celebration on Thursday had extra special meaning for a student. 12 minutes ago

Governor Abbott defends plan to reopen business amid criticism from Democrats, some conservativesGov. Greg Abbott defended his decision to gradually reopen businesses starting Friday amid criticism from Democrats and some conservatives. 56 minutes ago

Thursday night news summaryThis is what made the news on Thursday, April 30. 2 hours ago

Graduates 2020: Thursday, April 30 at 6 p.m.Graduates 2020: Thursday, April 30 at 6 p.m. 2 hours ago

Texas cosmetologists protest state salon ban: & # 39; I lost my home, my car & # 39;Most, like many of the 30 million Americans who have filed initial unemployment claims since mid-March, are struggling. 3 hours ago

Dallas park activities resume on FridayGolf courses and tennis courts reopen for the first time in a month. 3 hours ago

Gov. Greg Abbott responds to criticism on the eve of the partial reopening of TexasThere is great concern about security during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is also concern about the state's economy. 3 hours ago

Honoring the class of 2020Congratulations to the elders and good luck! 3 hours ago

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson talks about reopening business and economic recovery plansDallas Mayor Eric Johnson said Thursday that his job now as Dallas Mayor is to ensure that Governor Greg Abbott's plan to partially reopen businesses is successful. 3 hours ago

Anitoch Church in Dallas offers virtual hugs, hot dogs, and a prayerAt Anitoch Church in Dallas, the line forms early for & # 39; Drive-Thru Thursday & # 39; where members can have a hot dog and a prayer. 4 hours ago

Preparing bars and restaurants to open in Lower GreenvilleAs part of Governor Greg Abbott's plan to reopen Texas, restaurants may open tomorrow, but only at 25 percent of capacity. 4 hours ago

Which public facilities are open depends on where you liveThe park facilities that will open in some cities tomorrow will remain closed in others. 4 hours ago

Coronavirus Changes How North Texas House Search Is DoneSearching for homes in North Texas looks a little different these days amid the coronavirus pandemic. 4 hours ago

Erin Moran weather forecastSunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s are expected for North Texas this weekend. 4 hours ago

Now hiring: US kidney care. USA Looking for nurses and patient care techniciansU.S. Real Care provides dialysis treatments for countless patients at its clinics throughout the North Texas region. 4 hours ago

The for wellness: autism awarenessThe for wellness: autism awareness 4 hours ago

Fort Worth officer seriously injured in motorcycle accidentThe accident occurred at the intersection of Camp Bowie and Bigham Boulevard at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday. 4 hours ago

DFW Sports Stars Auction "Unique,quot; Items for the North Texas Food BankBeloved sports stars in the Dallas / Fort Worth area team up to provide "one of a kind,quot; items for auction to raise money for the North Texas Food Bank. Katie Johnston reports. 5 hours ago

North Texas man suspected of shooting at Cuba's embassy in Washington DCA North Texas man armed with an assault rifle opened fire on the Cuban embassy in Washington early Thursday morning, authorities said. Katie Johnston reports. 9 hours ago

Update time from Thursday to noonAbundant sunlight. High around 85F. Light and variable winds. 10 hours ago

3 people die after truck collides with stalled vehicle in DallasThree people died after an accident on I-35E in Dallas early Thursday morning, authorities said. 10 hours ago