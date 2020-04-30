Workers will not be "automatically,quot; expelled from unemployment if they choose not to return to work – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Because the additional companies may reopen on Friday, some Texas workers are concerned about having to choose between their safety and being able to pay the bills.

As a general rule, if a business reopens and an employee chooses not to return to work, the employee is not eligible to receive unemployment benefits.

However, in an interview with the Up News Info 11 I-Team, the director of the Texas Workforce Commission, Ed Serna, said that no one will "automatically be excluded,quot; from benefits if they feel insecure about returning to work or cannot return due to COVID-19 reason.

"We are going to look at each case individually," Serna said. "There are circumstances that exist now that normally don't exist. Someone could be diagnosed with COVID. Someone could be in quarantine. Someone could be caring for someone diagnosed with COVID-19. There could be someone with childcare issues who cannot go back to that is resolved. We are not going to automatically cut benefits to anyone. "

Serna said that if an employee decides not to return to work, they should contact the Texas Workforce Commission to explain why.

The Texas Workforce Commission is working to develop clear guidelines on this topic.

