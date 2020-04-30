Workers Essential workers' will leave work in massive May protest – Up News Info Los Angeles

– May Day generally takes thousands of people to downtown Los Angeles for a march and protest for workers' rights, but that will not happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.

Instead, essential workers from large corporations who have become lifelines during the pandemic will leave work to demand better health and safety conditions, along with paying for risks, on International Workers' Day, observed in everyone on May 1.

According to organizers, workers at Amazon, Whole Foods, Target and Instacart will report illness or leave work during lunch on Friday.

Christian Smalls, who was fired by Amazon after organizing a strike at the online retail giant's Staten Island warehouse, released the press release of the Friday strike / strike on Twitter.

"Our companies have failed us during these unprecedented times," the press release said. “At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers were exposed to our workplaces due to a lack of PPE, faulty policies, and dense safety guidelines. Due to the failures of our employers, many of our coworkers have contracted this deadly virus and some have died. "

Workers from Amazon, Whole Foods, McDonalds and other companies have rallied sporadically to protest working conditions that violate social distancing guidelines, lack of sick pay for workers who have been exposed to the coronavirus or tested positive. , and the lack of protective and cleaning equipment. supplies at their workplaces. Nurses have also been protesting the lack of protective equipment and the punitive actions with which they are beaten when they talk about it.

Much of the nation is under orders to stay home, although many are being raised and relaxed in states like Florida, Georgia and Texas. However, the "essential workers,quot; have been on the job since the outbreak hit the United States in January. Those workers include doctors, nurses, first aid personnel, supermarket workers, delivery drivers, farm workers, and those who work in meat packing plants, many of whom are experiencing a rash of coronavirus outbreaks.