Worcester Walmart closes temporarily after 23 employees tested positive

The city ordered the closure of a Walmart Supercenter in Worcester on Wednesday after 23 employees tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Worcester Department of Public Health conducted an inspection of the store, located at 25 Tobias Boland Way, and found that staff and customers have not been wearing the proper personal protective equipment, according to a Daily update for the public.

City officials said the store will remain closed until an outside specialist professionally cleans it, disinfects it, and reinspects it with the local health department.

Initially, the store posted on Facebook saying it would close Thursday for "a day of deep cleaning and disinfection," but it planned to open its doors again on Friday. Now, Worcester officials said every store employee must be tested for COVID-19 before they can return to work.

When the store reopens, the Worcester Medical Director will conduct COVID-19 testing of all employees, confirm the results, and then determine if an employee is eligible to return to work.

"All customers and employees should wear face masks while in the store, and employees who return to work should also wear protective gloves," city officials added in the update.

In a statement, Walmart said they are working with local officials to ensure they take all necessary precautions before reopening the business.

The full statement / update on the closure of this Worcester Walmart ⬇️ @wbz pic.twitter.com/ujyGVxn2kA – Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) April 30, 2020

"It is important to note that while there may have been cases of recently confirmed associates linked to the store, most of those associates have not been working at the store in the past few days," the company said. "Separately, the nature of the virus makes it nearly impossible to trace a source, so as essential businesses, we are taking proactive steps at our stores to help protect our associates and customers as best we can."

Walmart added that the company will continue to monitor other locations in the Boston area, making similar decisions to close for one day to undergo additional cleaning and replenishment as needed.

