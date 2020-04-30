Woman, dog flees to safety after giant crocodile disrupts bike ride – Up News Info San Francisco

– At first he thought it was a giant rock. Then he moved.

Tanya Miller was on a bike ride and walked Wednesday with her Golden Retriever / Labrador mix, Shiloh, at the Hilton Head Island shipyard.

"I saw this big black thing stand up," he told The Island Packet. "I thought it was a rock."

Instead, it was a 12-foot-long crocodile basking in the sun on the shores of a nearby lagoon.

Miller, 27, and Shiloh ran off in the opposite direction.

"What are you running away from?" people asked while passing through security. They soon saw for themselves and left with her. Everyone, including Shiloh, came to a safe place without injury.

When he reached a safe distance, Miller began recording a video of the alligator crossing the bike path.

"I'm used to seeing maybe one on a bike," she said. "This morning we probably saw 12 crocodiles."

Miller's alligator sighting was not the first on Hilton Head Island this week. Alligators are extremely active during the mating season, which runs from early April to early June, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.