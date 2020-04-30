Woman dies of coronavirus in federal prison weeks after giving birth while on a respirator

Image: Associated Press Image: Associated Press

For weeks, advocates of criminal justice reform have been calling on local and federal officials to do the right and humane thing and allow incarcerated people to serve their sentences in their homes, as prisons and jails become some worst covid-19 access points, due to the inability to maintain social distance in crowded correctional facilities, along with officials' refusal to provide even basic sanitation supplies.

And while some, like Michael Avenatti and rapper Tekashi69, have successfully petitioned the Federal Bureau of Prisons to be released earlyThousands of lower profile people have not, including many with pre-existing conditions that put them at greater risk. For Andrea Circle Bear, 30, being incarcerated during the covid-19 pandemic turned into a death sentence.

On Tuesday, Circle Bear, a South Dakota Native American woman serving a two-year federal sentence for selling 5.5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant, died of complications covid-19. She was pregnant while in prison, and her baby was delivered by cesarean section while she was on a ventilator, weeks before she died.

Plus, since the New York Times:

On March 20, Ms. Circle Bear was transferred from a prison in Winner, S.D., to Carswell Federal Medical Center, a prison that houses some 1,625 prisoners in Fort Worth. It was immediately quarantined, the Federal Bureau of Prisons he said in a statement, in line with the agency's new policy to reduce the risk of inmates contracting the virus from a new arrival. Due to concerns about her pregnancy, Circle Bear was admitted to a hospital approximately a week later, on March 28, but was sent back to prison that same day. Three days later, Ms. Circle Bear developed fever, dry cough, and more possible coronavirus symptoms, and they took her back to the hospital, where she was placed on a respirator, a sign that he was struggling to breathe On your own. The next day, April 1, her baby was born by cesarean section. The judge who sentenced Ms. Circle Bear had said in court documents that her baby was due in early May. Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Lively is giving your beauty an accessory today with a …

The prison bureau recognized in a press release Announcing his death that Circle Bear "had a pre-existing medical condition that the CDC lists as a risk factor for developing the more serious COVID-19 disease." It is logical He asks why, given his pre-existing condition and pregnancy, the Bureau of Prisons refused to allow him to serve his sentence at home, but what do I know, I am someone who believes that our country is obsessed with killing people.

Due to her pregnancy, Circle Bear was sent from South Dakota to the women's prison in Fort Worth, which is the Bureau of Prisons only women's medical center in the nation. Circle Bear's grandmother Clara LeBeau he said to Vice that when her granddaughter was transferred, she "reported being forced to stand on a cold runway without a jacket while the plane was prepared for her and other inmates." She started feeling sick a few days later.

"She said‘ I told them I was sick, that I was there four or five days and I told them they didn't pay attention to me, "LeBeau said. said to vice. "He said please call my grandmother and tell her that she will know and pray for me," but they didn't even do it. "

Vice also reported that the president of the Fort Worth Prison Staff Union filed a whistleblower complaint a week after Circle Bear gave birth, who loaded that the Bureau of Prisons he was not even following the insufficient policies he had instituted to manage the covid-19 pandemic:

Documents obtained by VICE News show that staff at the Federal Medical Center in Carswell, Texas, had filed a whistleblower complaint with an American senator a week after Circle Bear gave birth, alleging that the Bureau of Prisons "knowingly misleads the American public" about conditions in federal jails. The complaint warned that the BOP was taking an "arrogant approach" to quarantine that was putting staff and inmates at risk of contracting the coronavirus. … The whistleblower complaint alleges that at least seven FMC Carswell staff members contacted Circle Bear while she had symptoms, but were told to continue going to work while the results of her COVID-19 test were pending. FMC Carswell houses many sick and elderly women, and the union chief warned of a "catastrophe" unless "extraordinary measures" are taken to prevent further spread of the virus.

Proponents of prison reform as Families against the mandatory minimums are asking for an investigation in Circle Bear's death, as well as in the Bureau of Prisons to release more people in his custody, given that Times 31 people in his custody have reportedly died from covid-19, and more than 1,500 people currently incarcerated in federal prisons have tested positive.

"She simply should not have been in federal prison under these circumstances," FAMM President Kevin Ring said in a press release. In fact, nothing better demonstrates our senseless addiction to punishment more than the fact that, in the midst of a global pandemic, our government transferred a vulnerable 30-year-old pregnant woman to COVID, not to a hospital or home. , but to a federal prison. "

"This tragic death exposes the cruelty of our drug war and the inhumanity of our criminal justice system," wrote Maritza Pérez, director of the Office of National Affairs of the Drug Policy Alliance, in a statement. Pérez added: “We cannot continue choosing the punishment on public health. Unfortunately, the results always seem to be the same: death and despair. "