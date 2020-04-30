Will Smith becomes friendly with beautiful 24-year-old – Jada says 'I don't know him'!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The marriage of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith could finally lead to divorce. And if the couple separates, they are quarantined to thank him.

In the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett-Smith openly talks about the state of her marriage. And it is not good.

Jada and her husband Will Smith are struggling to be quarantined together during the closure of COVID19. And according to Jada, she doesn't know Will at all.

Ad nordvpn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here