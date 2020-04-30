Will Smith becomes friendly with beautiful 24-year-old – Jada says 'I don't know him'!

The marriage of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith could finally lead to divorce. And if the couple separates, they are quarantined to thank him.

In the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett-Smith openly talks about the state of her marriage. And it is not good.

Jada and her husband Will Smith are struggling to be quarantined together during the closure of COVID19. And according to Jada, she doesn't know Will at all.

Jada says the following:

"One of the things that I realize is that I don't know Will at all … It's a challenge."

'What Will and I are learning to do is be friends, right? Because you go into all these ideas of how intimate relationships are supposed to be, what marriages are supposed to be.

"So Will and I are in the process of him taking the time to learn to love himself, that I take the time to learn to love myself, right, and that we build a friendship along the way,quot;

So let me tell you, that was something, being married to someone for about 20 years and realizing: "I don't know you and you don't know me." And realizing it too, there is an aspect of yourself that you don't know either.

So what is this all about?

Well, there is a rumor circulating online about Will Smith and one of his beautiful young associates.

Will struck up a friendship with the popular entertainment journalist named Liza Koshy. Liza is 24 years old and bears a striking resemblance to a young Jada Pinkett.

Liza and Will have worked a lot together, in one way or another, for the past two years. And there are some on social networks who look at the couple's employment relationship and wonder: could there be more?

Will and Liza follow each other on social media, and Will frequently "likes,quot; their posts.

Oddly, Jada doesn't follow Liza.

Here are Will and Liza: