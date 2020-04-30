Will Smith accused of being Sugar Daddy for actress Liza Koshy

Instagram

According to ramblings on the Internet, the actor from & # 39; Bad Boys for Life & # 39; he's been spending time with & # 39; Boo! A Madea Halloween star more than him with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Is Will Smith Cheating Jada Pinkett Smith? The 51-year-old actor, who has opened up several times about his marital problems with his wife, has been accused of having a special relationship with the actress. Liza Koshy.

According to ramblings on the Internet, the star of "The Pursuit of Happyness" has been a "sugar dad" for Liza, who is 27 years his junior. According to a "woman who has observed their & # 39; friendship & # 39; for some time", Will and Liza have spent more time together than with his wife Jada or their children.

The complaint states that Liza and her boyfriend "broke up once she started traveling the world and making videos with sugar dad Will." Liza, who started on Vine, has allegedly appeared thanks to the former "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star.

Pointing to other evidence, the complainant says Will and Liza like each other's post, while his wife Jada is not following Liza and doesn't like any of his posts, "much less acknowledging their existence." Said observer also affirms: "Jada has been in the grass production station as if there were problems in paradise."

Liza is a 24-year-old actress, TV presenter, comedian, and YouTuber. Starting her Vine career in 2013, ex-girlfriend of YouTube personality David Dobrik appeared in Will's YouTube video in 2018, challenging her to a hydrofoil surf competition.

Interestingly, Will hired Liza for her 2019 Netflix movie. "Gemini man"But he finally had to fire her because he kept making mistakes while filming his first scene. However, they later collaborated on a vlog to promote the film.

The rumor of Will's special relationship with Liza comes as his wife Jada talks about how being quarantined made her realize that she doesn't know her husband at all. "I have to be honest. I think one of the things I realized is that I don't know Will at all," she said in a Wednesday, April 29 episode of her Facebook show "Red Table Talk."

As for why she felt this way, the "Matrix" actress admitted that reality was different from what she imagined in her head. "I feel like there is a layer that you get to, life fills up and you create these stories in your head and then you hold onto these stories and that's your idea of ​​your partner, that's not who your partner is," he explained.

Jada, however, assured that she and Will are working on things and tried to learn to be "friends". Sharing a step to get to know each other once again, he added, "Because you get into all these ideas about what intimate relationships are supposed to be like, what marriages are supposed to be. So Will and I are in the process of it." taking time to learn to love myself, taking time to learn to love myself, right? And to build a friendship along the way. "