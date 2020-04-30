Will ESPN shut down Dan Le Batard's radio show? Prominent host responds to report status

Dan Le Batard has not been shy about tackling controversial issues throughout his career, even if ESPN prefers that his bigger voices "stick with sports."

So when Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Monday that a "massive shake-up,quot; on ESPN Radio could lead to the end of the "Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,quot;, of course, Le Batard was going to respond.

Le Batard's radio show may not "fit the tastes,quot; of ESPN Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, according to Marchand, because the show regularly covers a wide range of topics outside of the sports bubble. With the network possibly seeking to change talent on the air, a comeback from Mike Greenberg is on the table and Will Cain is reportedly leaving ESPN for Fox News, Le Batard may be outside of daily radio hours.

In Wednesday's edition of "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,quot;, Le Batard stated that his bosses would not prevent him from discussing the report before launching a monologue about his future and how ESPN often tries to ignore the stories that do not bring out company in the best light.

MORE: The best options of & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39; from ESPN after the rejection of Peyton Manning

"Anyone who has followed us on ESPN knows that I trade freedom, not money," said Le Batard. "I negotiated the ability, as a son of exile, to talk about the things I want to talk about. And so, the idea that there would be a journalistic story, and any executive would have a problem for me to comment on a story about us in a newspaper, When I'm in the radio content business, like, I'm really not going to ignore that.

"When the story is not flattering to us, when ESPN has fired an employee (Adnan Virk) for talking to the media about things, and then you get this strange story in the New York Post during a pandemic talking about whether we're going to be here for longer when we have two and a half years of an expensive contract that we're tied to, which makes it a bit ridiculous, the whole story. So not to mention that, it's one of the objections I've always had. he likes to cover himself as he covers others, but hell if you're going to do that to me.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"I'm a journalist. They wrote a story about us. I called some people. They said it's not true. They said it was false. It is a false story."

Le Batard, who supposedly does $ 3.5 million per year, caused a stir last year when he called ESPN's policy on political discussions "cowardly." He reiterated his stance on these issues during Wednesday's show, adding that just talking about sports during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is particularly silly.

"I like to talk about journalism, race and other things," said Le Batard. "If you're going to come to me during a pandemic with & # 39; Sports! More sports! & # 39; Like, get out of here."

While ESPN Radio may undergo significant changes in the future, the reported scenario does not necessarily mean that Le Batard would leave the company entirely. In addition to his radio responsibilities, Le Batard also hosts the television show "Highly Questionable,quot; and has a significant podcast following.

The end of "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,quot; doesn't appear to be imminent, so don't expect Le Batard to be silent if his name reappears in the news cycle.