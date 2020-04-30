Will Cain to leave ESPN and return to Fox News political coverage

The ESPN resident conservative is headed home, so to speak. Will Cain is expected to return to Fox News, where he had been an on-air political contributor, after five years on the sports network, according to several people familiar with his plans.

Cain joined ESPN in 2015 after spending several years as a conservative expert on Fox News and Glenn Beck & # 39; s the Blaze; He also appeared on CNN, where he debated former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer, a Democrat. It was a somewhat unexpected hiring at the time: Cain had no background in sports beyond fandom and a college water polo career, but he rose online to become a regular third panellist on the morning talk show "First Take,quot; and to host their own afternoon national radio show.

His growing profile coincided with a turbulent political stretch for ESPN. Between 2016 and 2018, the network became a regular target of conservative figures from the media and the Trump administration, who called for the dismissal of then-commentator Jemele Hill after she referred to Trump as a white supremacist on Twitter. Hill took an ESPN purchase and now presents a podcast and writes for the Atlantic.

Some people on ESPN saw Cain primarily as a shield for that kind of criticism. Television and radio presenter Dan Le Batard once mentioned Cain by name on the air, suggesting that the best way to be hired on ESPN was to be conservative. Others believed that it offered significant intellectual diversity.

"When I look at this issue, the criticism that we lean to the left, my job is to attract people who have different thoughts," ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro told The Washington Post in 2018. "Will is a great example. "

On ESPN, Cain rethought positions like Nike's sponsorship deal with Colin Kaepernick was a mistake and that the Washington Redskins should not change their name.

"ESPN doesn't have a voice like mine," Cain told The Post for that 2018 story.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Cain felt the voice was invaluable to the network, according to people familiar with his recent contract negotiations. Cain, whose latest deal paid him in the $ 500,000 range, asked ESPN for $ 2 million annually. ESPN executives were interested in bringing him back, discussing a deal worth up to $ 1.2 million for a role focused on his radio show, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. Cain was interested in hosting a morning radio show, which ESPN was open to discuss but not with him as a solo presenter. ESPN strongly denied that Cain asked for $ 2 million or that $ 1.2 million be discussed; Through an ESPN spokeswoman, Cain declined to comment.

In the end, Cain chose to go to Fox, where his new role is expected to include appearances on Fox News and on the Fox Nation subscription service. During his 2018 interview with The Post, Cain said he had no place in the current political debate because he does not support President Trump, which could make an interesting transition.

The New York Post reported Cain's next move to Fox News on Monday, after Front Office Sports forecast it earlier this month.

ESPN has much greater concerns, with sports closed due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Its parent company Disney is also grappling with the impact on its core businesses, from movies to theme parks.

Still, it will be worth seeing if ESPN decides it needs someone to speak to its conservative viewers when social issues arise. Cain's radio show had a boost, adding affiliates last year in Los Angeles and San Francisco, although in recent months it had appeared much less frequently on "First Take." A person with knowledge of the decision said it was in part because Cain was not evaluating well in the focus groups; Another person involved in the program said it was because Max Kellerman, co-host of "First Take,quot;, did not want Cain to participate in the program. (ESPN said both theories were incorrect.)

ESPN has also avoided the political spotlight in recent times, thanks both to the news cycle: President Donald Trump is no longer attacking the NFL and its players, but to the network that focuses more on the traditional "SportsCenter,quot; and stands out during your daily schedule.