Why would Broncos rookie KJ Hamler have had Henry Ruggs eating his powder?

Henry Ruggs III and KJ Hamler line up for a foot race to decide the fate of the free world.

Who wins?

"Put like that," said Jeff Phillips, "Ruggs ran 40 times (in the NFL combine). But with the ball in his hands, and that's what really matters to me, I'll take KJ."

As a catcher coach at Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary’s Preparatory, Phillips saw Hamler, the Penn State Broncos second-round pick and Drew Lock's fastest new toy, more than a handful of times.

"He had it at 4.28 (in the 40s)," said Phillips, who was Hamler's position coach at St. Mary's. "But that was a long time ago. It's different in the combine when you work on it and you're preparing to run it. It could have been between 16 and 17 years old.

"Now, with more weight and power on him, I think he would have beaten Ruggs in that race."

Ruggs ran a 4.27 at Indianapolis in February. At 21 years old.

"I'm not going to say that I think he was going to break the (combined) record, but he was going to be in the equation," said Hamler, who strained his hamstrings while training and didn't run in Indy. "(Running at) 4.2 was the only thing on my mind … an average of 4.2 or a high of 4.2 was the only time I was going to run."

Friend has always been one step ahead. Or six. When she was 4 years old, Kahlee Jacoby Hamler and her mother, Latonya Gooding, were visiting her grandmother one day when Mom turned her head for a second. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw little KJ pull away from the backyard, then quickly turned onto the sidewalk, all without slowing down.

"I was so mad at him," Gooding recalled with a smile. "He could run before he could walk."

That speed is legendary now. And some debate, especially when it comes to the most divisive pick for a stellar Broncos 2020 project.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Front Range fans had visions for months of Ruggs doing Tyreek Hill stuff in orange. He was even going to help the field against the Chiefs, who have been circling, literally and figuratively, around the Broncos since Peyton Manning retired. Denver fell to Kansas City nine times in a row, the longest winning streak for the Red Arrowhead in the rivalry since the Chiefs' 11 consecutive wins from 1964-69.

The Raiders took Ruggs with the No. 12 pick. The Broncos finished with Ruggs teammate in Alabama, the more polished Jerry Jeudy, in the No. 15 pick, a win by any measure.

But the thirst for a speed dealer, a home run threat, never left General Manager John Elway behind. Although a string of good cornerbacks, inside linebackers and Boise State left tackle Ezra Cleveland were still on the board at No. 46, Elway, who was denied his Ruggs, went for the next one. Better option.

Or, perhaps, something better.

For two seasons at Penn State, the staff had Hamler run in a Catapult vest, effectively a GPS that could track his speed. As a red-shirt freshman in 2018, he allegedly topped 21.76 miles per hour and 21.58 last fall. Both numbers would have been ranked in the NFL's 13 fastest times in a row in each of the past two autumns.

"(When I read) John Elway saying KJ was running a 3.93 (40-yard)," Gooding chuckled, referring to a nugget from a movie the Broncos GM threw at veteran NFL scribe Peter King. "I said,‘ Don't start that. They're going to expect me to run a 3.93. "I said," 3.93? Nooooo, John Elway. "

Still, 4.2-ish sounds good on the track. When Michigan cornerback Ambry Thomas, who runs in the mid-4.3s in the 1940s, shut the horns up with Hamler at a Sound Mind Sound Body (SMSB) camp at Wayne State University in June 2016, witnesses swear that the future of the Broncos coincided with the passage of Wolverine. .

"With the receiving body you have (in Denver)," SMSB President and Founder Curtis Blackwell offered, "it will be like a track meet."

In a few months, if the coronavirus wants it, it will be epic. Ultimately, Ruggs and Hamler are going to put this bad boy on the scoreboard. Do not blink.