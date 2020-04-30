Why the Storm Passed – Up News Info

Not to deflate a group of unruly fans among AMC, Cineworld, and Universal, but all this melee OMG between exhibits and studios on PVOD, theatrical window creaks, and hurt feelings is set to settle down soon.

Some industry insiders believe the situation has already eased, and remarks made this morning in Comcast Q1 earnings call by SEVP and CFO Michael J. Cavanagh and NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell were more measured. that the latter's quotes to Wall street journal prompting AMC chief Adam Aron to send a public note to Universal Studios president Donna Langley about the embargo on the studio's blackboard chain.

Essentially, the long-standing agreement on whether a main circuit will play the same-day theatrical PVOD titles from a studio still stands: they just won't, and Universal knows it.

Now if the dynamics of that window changes, i.e. a title is regulated to a limited number of days in theaters before heading home, etc., we will only see that as the show comes out of COVID-19. Uni knows it will be a difficult fight, and the exhibition will make sure there is something for them. Don't forget, studios and exhibitors need each other, and a gross $ 1 billion raise doesn't happen in an event movie like Fast and Furious no movie theaters (and China).

Also, we are going to wake up and smell the coffee on those movies that skip the cinema and go to PVOD or streaming. In the 1980s, they were called direct-to-video movies, titles that didn't have things to play on screen, and that old Hollywood business formula still exists. Now it has a more prestigious name: PVOD and streaming.

Sorry, but there's no coincidence here when it comes to the studios' recent plans to send movies as Artemis Fowl, Scoob !, The King of Staten Island, My Spy, and The lovebirds directly to the houses. If studios believed that these films deserved a theatrical release, or if the exhibition was particularly enthusiastic about them, they would have a theatrical release. The miscalculation here by NBCUni is that the theaters really wanted Trolls World Tour. Also, when it comes to movies like King of Staten Island, You can't keep comedies lying on a shelf for long, as they can become obsolete the longer their release is delayed.

Let's remember, exhibition, that Universal had the incredible common sense to launch the cast with a new face Salt in theaters, not in PVOD and concurrent theaters, and garnered a huge global box office of $ 255.4 million, net earnings of close to $ 125 million, plus four Oscars, including Best Picture, and a win for Jordan Peele's original screenplay. But for any title that seems risky about attracting moviegoers, it's best to cut costs and make money fast at home.

Before Shell spoke about today's earnings call, Cavanagh had a more sobering answer about how the conglomerate would handle this entire theatrical PVOD windows situation. Trolls World TourPVOD's revenue gain (some industry insiders doubt the sequel will make a profit of $ 90 million in global film P&A). As annoying as it was for exhibitors to see Trolls World Tour Entering the houses, you can't help NBCUni's attempt to win a finished movie at a time when the theaters are closed. The media conglomerate also emphasized again today how the premieres of major events such as F9 and Minions: The Rise of Gru until 2021.

“In response to these closings, we immediately and proactively moved our theatrical films to a premium video-on-demand service. While we are very pleased with the success of the PVOD, the unique circumstances of each film are unique and we will determine our future distribution approach title by title, ”said Cavanagh.

Some studio distribution executives believe they have an advantage on display in the best and worst financial times, especially now that movie theaters are zero-leveraged and desperately need a product when they reopen. But if the 50% capacity constraints remain as theaters gradually reopen in the slow COVID-19 environment, they'll only be able to accommodate a few titles, with dealer counterprogramming and a smaller movie on a link remainder. Maybe that's where some of these movies are sent to PVOD. We'll see, but exhibitors will, of course, designate more screen time for the powerful photos that work. And trust me, no studio in those high-grossing scenarios is going to require that your event film be removed from the screen so they can immediately send it to PVOD.

How Late show Announcer David Letterman once said of NBC's Jay Leno-Conan O & # 39; Brien brouhaha ten years ago: "Don't kid yourself, it's all about money." The same adage applies here with all this looming window warfare.

Like AMC and Cineplex Odeon got a cut from home entertainment revenue in Paramount's 2015 truncated theatrical experiment with Paranormal Activity: Phantom Dimension and Scout Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, Don't think for a second that exhibitors aren't going to insist on a higher rent for such titles or a residue. In such cases, exhibitions and studios are not partners, they are adversaries, compelled to compete for audiences on a theatrical front versus a home. The fear of shortening windows as it always has been, if viewers realize the limited time of a movie in theaters, they will choose to skip it and watch it at home. Incidentally, both titles in that Paramount experiment failed at the box office, earning respectively $ 18.3M and $ 3.7M in the United States.

Also, don't think for a second that AMC isn't closed-minded about shortening the window. The chain, along with Cineplex Odeon from Canada, was near a 60-day broker with Netflix on The Irish. If there is something in it for AMC, they are on board.

Also another reason why we shouldn't worry about this AMC-Cineworld-Universal fight:

When it comes to the studio display pattern, any kind of "Who the hell do they think they are?" hardball conversations between the two are normal for the course. This despite the fact that hot air had been building up since mid-March after Universal's last-minute turn to take Trolls World Tour in homes as theaters closed around the world due to COVID-19. These fights take place between studios and theaters every Monday while they negotiate the celebration of films. The only difference in this situation is that Aron did a public battle behind closed doors when he released his note to Langley about BusinessWire.

When I worked at Savoy Pictures, listening to distribution executives wonderfully haggling over terms with exhibitors was like watching a great Joe Pesci-Robert De Niro movie directed by Martin Scorsese, or listening to Al Swearingin and Bullock on HBO. Superfluous or useless things. There's always a shouting match about rentals or specific locations, resulting in a closed phone on Monday and a friendly lunch on Tuesday between the two parties.

People in studios and exhibitions go like lions, but after coming to terms, it's all hugs and kisses. I also noticed this at the Motion Pictures Booker Luncheon each fall in New York, where the two sides exchanged Hugs, slaps and laughter. These boys love their work and ultimately appreciate the determination of others. Not to be that good about this, but really, that's his walk and his talk. They constantly deal with each other.

While Shell did not necessarily back down from continuing its PVOD experiment today by saying it would be "complementary" to the theatrical, its words were certainly less simplistic than those that sparked controversy in the WSJ Two days ago. Also, the NBCUni CEO was more respectful of the exposure and said, “The question is when we get out of this (pandemic), what will be the model? I would expect consumers to return to the theaters and we will be a part of that. And I also hope that PVOD is going to be a part of that in some way. It is not a replacement. "

He also added: "There is no doubt that theater will one day be a central element for our business and the business of cinema, it is how people make their films and how they expect their films to be seen."

An industry source recently responded about AMC-Cineworld-Universal-failures, "Exposure already has the upper hand in this fight, and Universal has collapsed."