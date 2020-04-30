Why The Flash's Candice Patton Thought She Ruined A Great Scene

It's been a couple of days since The flashthe last episode aired, but we're still here thinking That scene.

You probably already know which one, although there were plenty of scenes worth mentioning in "Liberation," where Eva's plan finally succeeded and came out of the mirror, and Mirror Iris, the one that has been masquerading as real Iris for several episodes, died in Barry's Arms. At one point, Mirror Iris's arms turned into metal spikes and she and an almost helpless Barry had a massive fight, but that's not even the scene we're talking about.

At the end of the episode, after Barry found out what was happening and watched Mirror Iris die, knowing that real Iris was still trapped in the mirror world, he sat in front of the mirror and professed his love for his wife, even knowing that I couldn't hear it. On the other hand, in another dimension, Iris was doing the exact same thing, breaking a million WestAllen hearts in the process. And Candice Patton says shooting was a great thing.

"For me, that was probably the most difficult thing I've ever filmed on the show," he tells us.