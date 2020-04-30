Why The Flash's Candice Patton Thought She Ruined A Great Scene

It's been a couple of days since The flashthe last episode aired, but we're still here thinking That scene.
You probably already know which one, although there were plenty of scenes worth mentioning in "Liberation," where Eva's plan finally succeeded and came out of the mirror, and Mirror Iris, the one that has been masquerading as real Iris for several episodes, died in Barry's Arms. At one point, Mirror Iris's arms turned into metal spikes and she and an almost helpless Barry had a massive fight, but that's not even the scene we're talking about.
At the end of the episode, after Barry found out what was happening and watched Mirror Iris die, knowing that real Iris was still trapped in the mirror world, he sat in front of the mirror and professed his love for his wife, even knowing that I couldn't hear it. On the other hand, in another dimension, Iris was doing the exact same thing, breaking a million WestAllen hearts in the process. And Candice Patton says shooting was a great thing.
"For me, that was probably the most difficult thing I've ever filmed on the show," he tells us.
"In general, it has been difficult to just shoot in the mirror this season, because a lot of times you shoot into a mirror and look at your own reflection, and you can see the cameramen in the reflection and everything that is happening. It has nothing to do with this world, so there are a lot of distractions going on, "she says. "Until now I've been able to navigate it and let it go and really focus, but having that really emotional, important and impactful moment with Barry and not having … you know, Grant is acting in a mirror himself, and I'm acting in front of a mirror, and we're doing it on different days, so not having us there, and also looking at myself in the mirror, it was doubly difficult that day to feel emotionally that I was getting where I needed to be – to be. "
Fortunately, director Jeff Byrd was "so patient,quot; when Patton tried to make it work.
"But I do remember leaving the set that day and feeling like I blew it off, so I'm thankful that you or someone else was emotionally affected by it. I'm so grateful that it came out."
It has been a difficult road for Barry and Iris this season. They spent the first half of the season making sure that Barry was going to die in the crisis, and for almost the entire half of the season, Iris was trapped in the mirror as a reflection of her panicked Barry and slept on her. your bed and running The citizen.
The fact that the show has taken a little break for a few weeks means that it's been almost three full months in real time that we've been waiting for Iris to come out of the mirror, or at least someone realize Iris was trapped in the mirror so this week's episode when Barry was filled Homeland With hints that Iris was not Iris, it felt like a huge relief.
"It seems like it took a long time," agrees Patton. "At the same time, I think it's a testament to how well Mirror Iris was able to keep the charade up. She was very good at using the emotional bait that only Barry and Iris would have with each other to manipulate Barry. Even kicking him out, and the reasons why that she wanted him out of the house, those are things that Barry and Iris have dealt with before in their relationship. So I mean, I think she did a good enough job to convince everyone for a long time that nothing was suspicious But yeah, they are the smartest people in Central City. I wanted them to find out. "
In discovering how to play Mirror Iris, it was important for Patton to make clear why Barry would not realize that something was wrong immediately and was "credible,quot; that it would take as long as it did. But he also wanted a character that would grow and evolve during his few episodes.
"I wanted this mirror version of Iris to grow, from her first day as a human, to become progressively more evil but also more human at the same time," she says. "So I wanted her to be so close to the Iris we know, and over time, to see these moments of hers just having these sinister ideas or sinister moments and something like, just a bit of us getting the impression that she is A little bit different. "
Mirror Iris may now be gone, but in the end, she almost felt human. Sure, he still said "Success is assured,quot; and referred to Eva as his mother, but he almost seemed to care about Barry and the real Iris, just a little.
"I really have to respect writers a lot for doing it," says Patton. "I think it's really easy to create a villain and hate them so much and kill them, and then we're glad to see them go. I'm thankful that I was able to play this character for many episodes, and she had a send over to people who sympathized with her. It was a really beautiful moment to see this Pinnochio effect of becoming a real person and having real human feelings and attachments, and in her last moments, feeling alive for the first time. "I empathized with her when I read it, and I'm so glad that the audience , who probably hated her for all these episodes, also had that moment of empathy. "
So what's next, now that Eva is out of the mirror, Mirror Iris is dead and Barry knows where Iris is? Stay tuned for the second part of our interview with Patton, where he also talks about the effect this experience could have on our favorite reporter.
The flash airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at The CW.
