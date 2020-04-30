Why Jerry Jones Insisted CeeDee Lamb Carry Legendary Specific Number With Cowboys

The next No. 88 is here for the Cowboys.

CeeDee Lamb could have worn No. 2 in college, but that's obviously not an option in the NFL. Lamb originally wanted to use number 10, but apparently that's not in the cards. At least, not according to Dallas owner Jerry Jones.

"Yeah, we're going to rock 10 this year." – CeeDee Lamb says that will be his jersey number with the Cowboys. – Jeff Cavanaugh (@ JC1053) April 24, 2020

"This is a little drama from my perspective," Jones said after the draft, "but when we were all sitting there and we had said our peace, then we said," Okay. What's it gonna be? "I said in honor of my great friend who just passed away (in December), let's have his namesake come here and use the old number 88 like Michael and Dez and those guys. And we have a receiver. Let me tell you one thing: if he has the competence and the heart of that Jerry Lamb, he will be bad to the bone. "

According to the NFL Shop, Lamb is set to put on the legendary No. 88 for Dallas.

Cowboys rookie WR CeeDee Lamb will wear number 88, the same number as Michael Irvin, Drew Pearson and Dez Bryant. Lamb wanted to wear number 10, but Jerry Jones said he wanted Lamb to wear 88. Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase. – NFL update (@MySportsUpdate) April 30, 2020

No. 88 is a sacred number in the history of the Dallas receiver. Drew Pearson wore it, and he's one of Cowboy's big receivers and was a Hall of Fame finalist in 2020. Michael Irvin wore it and he's in the Hall of Fame. Dez Bryant wore it, and he … is not in the Hall of Fame, but is the absolute leader of the franchise in touchdown receptions.

So there are two ways to look at it: Either Lamb has big shoes to fill with his new number, or Dallas is confident that the Oklahoma wideout is the next big offensive threat in Big D. The choice was a bit surprising. considering Dallas recently spent a lot of money to keep wide receiver Amari Cooper in town.

Regardless, the Lamb, Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott couple should bring some sparkle to the Dallas star, no. 88 or not.