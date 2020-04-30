Why is Real Housewives a perfect vision for the coronavirus era?

Bravo True housewives The franchise is truly a gift that keeps on giving, now more than ever as the nation (and much of the world) adheres to social distancing guidelines in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Once I got over the jealousy and intense feeling of longing after seeing the ladies in the restaurants, I accepted the stars of Real Housewives as my personal saviors during this strange, stressful and anxiety inducing time.
The new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of New York City have become television dates. Lose yourself in opulent lives and adventures of old friends like Kyle richards and Dorinda Medley These are some of the most important moments of my life right now.
Real Housewives comfort is layered. Each show generally has an undercurrent and lighthearted. A recent episode of Rhony Featured Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer and newcomer Leah McSweeney get smashed, run on a vibrator, throw tiki torches and dive skinny Singer RamonaThe pool. What is the entertainment value you could ask for? Witnessing debauchery is not always entertaining, but when Sonja is involved, it is almost always unpredictable and will certainly be a good time for viewers. Will there be dramatic consequences from Sonja and Co. that won't clean Ramona's kitchen? Why leave a vibrator on the chicken plate? Most likely. It's the kind of drama that's so trivial, but it continues to fuel the show and spark hot little plots for weeks. It's stupid. And that's why it's fun.
Checking with the True housewives It is like a vacation. A vacation in time where you could discuss which restaurant to go to, worry about which friends to invite to a party or have the mental capacity to take offense at the smallest social mistakes.
On The real housewives of Beverly Hills, the women are doing their best to have fun happily after the season nine drama Puppygate of the entire season. Lisa Rinna He continues his hustle, proving he's in a class above the rest when it comes to Real Housewiving. There is newcomer Garcelle Beauvis who does not waste time winning the audience with his frank and honest comments. And then there is the drama that everyone knows is lurking: what happened between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville? Did something? Who is lying Why are they lying? It is a detective game for viewers at home.
True housewives It's the best because it's not just about adventures and wine-powered fights for nothing, these women put it all there, for better or for worse. Find a more human scene than Carole Radziwill recovering her husband's ashes in London and bonding with Dorinda because of her widowhood.
Reality TV provides the perfect distraction, for at least an hour, from the reality of our everyday lives. That has always been the case with these shows, but now the gift they give is even more appreciated.
In the past, I went back and saw The Real Housewives of New York City from the beginning, and like any good comedy or drama, it stands. I am doing the same with The real housewives of Beverly Hills Now, and I just started The Real Housewives of Potomac, which is a different kind of gift. For me, anything after Potomac's second season midpoint is new. What exciting adventures and dramas await Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby? How will Karen Huger Distract myself from terror and existential boredom?
True housewives it is a slice of life and escapism in one. The stars of The real housewives The franchise has brought us years of entertainment, a warm bubble of drunken storylines, table flips, and general joy to retire. They've been there to help with a grim comment or $ 25,000 sunglasses, and I hope that never changes.
The real housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo. The real housewives of Potomac He will return in the summer of 2020.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
