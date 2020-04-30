Why is Real Housewives a perfect vision for the coronavirus era?

Bravo True housewives The franchise is truly a gift that keeps on giving, now more than ever as the nation (and much of the world) adheres to social distancing guidelines in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Once I got over the jealousy and intense feeling of longing after seeing the ladies in the restaurants, I accepted the stars of Real Housewives as my personal saviors during this strange, stressful and anxiety inducing time.

The new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of New York City have become television dates. Lose yourself in opulent lives and adventures of old friends like Kyle richards and Dorinda Medley These are some of the most important moments of my life right now.