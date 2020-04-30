Why is Nick Cordero's family living in Zach Braff's guesthouse?

Zach Braff is taking a step forward to help a family deeply impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks, the Broadway star Nick Cordero has been facing various health battles including COVID-19. But like his wife Amanda Kloots As she continues to deliver updates on her husband's condition, fans are learning about the family's support system.

During a new interview, Zach revealed that Nick's wife and baby have been living in his guest house while continuing to wait for good news.

"Nick Cordero, and his wife and baby have been living in my guest house for seven months, as they were buying houses in Los Angeles to move here … They fell in love with Los Angeles," Zach shared with Hollywood reporter. "His wife and baby live in my guest house and thank God they were joined by their amazing brother and sister who take care of her and help her with the baby. And we also help them in any way we can." "