Why is Nick Cordero's family living in Zach Braff's guesthouse?

Zach Braff is taking a step forward to help a family deeply impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.
In recent weeks, the Broadway star Nick Cordero has been facing various health battles including COVID-19. But like his wife Amanda Kloots As she continues to deliver updates on her husband's condition, fans are learning about the family's support system.
During a new interview, Zach revealed that Nick's wife and baby have been living in his guest house while continuing to wait for good news.
"Nick Cordero, and his wife and baby have been living in my guest house for seven months, as they were buying houses in Los Angeles to move here … They fell in love with Los Angeles," Zach shared with Hollywood reporter. "His wife and baby live in my guest house and thank God they were joined by their amazing brother and sister who take care of her and help her with the baby. And we also help them in any way we can." "
He continued: "Obviously we stay away from them, but we bring them food, wine and flowers. And then there is this amazing community around them: you can search online and see the hashtag, #WakeUpNick, and there is a GoFundMe (for Lamb & # 39 ; s medical expenses). "
Nick remains unconscious at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He also recently lost his leg due to complications.
As for how Nick's wife is doing, Zach calls her "amazing,quot; as he continues to wait for a better prognosis.
"She is a motivational coach, so she has completely entered crisis management mode. If you look at her Instagram, she tells stories about him and motivates other people, she is literally trying to motivate other people," Zach shared. "He is a very dear man, one of the kindest people you have ever met, and he was in Blue blood, also, so all these different communities that he has touched are coming together. "
She added: "Every day at 3pm she does this where she plays her song and people from all over the world also play it. Everything is very, very moving. And my neighborhood has also gathered around her. There is just a – stop the stream of people leaving things. And he was inside Rock of Ages, the show they were doing here, and their Rock of Ages The cast literally take turns taking the baby for a stroll. "
All the kind acts and good wishes keep Nick's family hoping for better days to come.
"I feel like there is an army of people behind him, behind us," Amanda shared in CBS this morning. "I just think, it gives me chills to say it, I just think he will wake up."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML5c6aa05b0e609220cc81942ae347fc9e14%