Why are Channing Tatum and Jessie J causing romance rumors again?

After a "friendly breakup,quot; earlier this month, they are Jessie J and Channing Tatum become more than friends again?
The couple has occasionally kept fans alert lately, particularly after quitting a second time just a few months after they reconciled at the start of the new year.
"They tried to get it working again, but they realized they were better as friends," a source said earlier this month.
Then, a few days ago, the singer raised her eyebrows when she shared a sweet tribute to the artist, writing on social media: "Happy 40th birthday to this special man here. You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful that you were born, and even more grateful that we met. "
Now, a new sighting has confirmed that the two are still in each other's lives.
On Wednesday, the stars were photographed together on a bicycle leaving the Grammy-nominated Los Angeles home when the sun was setting. While Tatum was behind the wheel, the singer sat behind him with her hands on her hips, both wearing sports helmets.
"They are definitely back together," a source told E! News. "He knows he wants to be with her and is willing to find his way. Whatever it takes. When they are apart, he misses her like crazy. He is happier when he is with her and trying to solve her problems."
After his second division, a source close to Tatum explained to E! The news that the two were back together for a while to try to make it work, "but the same problems kept popping up. The source added that,quot; they love and care for each other, "but they just didn't work as couple .
As they say, maybe the third time is the expired one?
