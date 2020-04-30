Why are Channing Tatum and Jessie J causing romance rumors again?

After a "friendly breakup,quot; earlier this month, they are Jessie J and Channing Tatum become more than friends again?

The couple has occasionally kept fans alert lately, particularly after quitting a second time just a few months after they reconciled at the start of the new year.

"They tried to get it working again, but they realized they were better as friends," a source said earlier this month.

Then, a few days ago, the singer raised her eyebrows when she shared a sweet tribute to the artist, writing on social media: "Happy 40th birthday to this special man here. You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful that you were born, and even more grateful that we met. "

Now, a new sighting has confirmed that the two are still in each other's lives.