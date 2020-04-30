Which Los Angeles neighborhoods are being hit hardest? – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With the steady increase in coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County, health officials have now broken down which neighborhoods are most affected.

The public health department has launched an interactive section on its website where it can find out who and what area is being most affected.

One of the things revealed by the data is that the highest death rates are found in poor areas.

Neighborhoods like East Hollywood, Pico-Union, and Westlake have four times more deaths compared to the rest of the county.

Many neighborhoods in South Los Angeles, including Vermont Square, also had a higher number of cases and deaths.

Jim Mangia is the President and CEO of St. John’s Well Child and Family Centers, a network of nonprofit health centers serving South Los Angeles. They are providing free COVID testing to residents at various sites.

"What we are seeing is that the poor are disproportionately affected," said Mangia.

"It is critical during a pandemic to reach out and serve those who have historically been excluded from services. We want to be able to diagnose, classify, and receive treatment before their symptoms get much worse."

Los Angeles County health officials said people living in low-income communities are three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those in wealthier communities.

To reduce the death rate, health officials said more access to testing, early treatment and care is needed.

"We are seeing social determinants, we are seeing chronic disease problems that have become infected in low-income communities because lack of access is making them more vulnerable," said Mangia.

According to health officials, overcrowded conditions in homes can cause the virus to spread rapidly. That's the case in neighborhoods like Pico-Union and Westlake.

"We want to make sure we can isolate them to prevent them from spreading … 1:00 The African American community, the Latino community, the undocumented," said Mangia.

Mangia said his efforts don't stop at testing and triage.

"Next week we are going to start a contact tracking program where we will call all positive patients and we will track their 10 closest contacts and invite those people to come and be tested as well," he said.