What to know about efforts in Massachusetts to demand masks in public

Much of the information about the coronavirus outbreak has been confused, and facial covers have not been the exception.

First, Americans were urged not to wear masks. Or at least not buy them.

Then they were asked to voluntarily cover their faces. And now, some Massachusetts cities threaten to fine people trapped in any public place without them.

If anything is clear, it is that the masks will not disappear soon in Massachusetts, which has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases of any state in the country. As officials seek to gradually reopen their economies in the coming months, Gov. Charlie Baker says that "people will often be expected to cover their faces," both for themselves and for others.

"I can't say this enough," Baker said Wednesday. "There is a lot of evidence right now that many of the people who get COVID-19 show no symptoms, but are actually carriers and contagious."

That evidence, which estimates that as much as 25 percent of people infected with the coronavirus are asymptomatic, he has highlighted some of the recent city orders in cities like Brookline, Cambridge and Somerville, requiring people to cover their faces in public at all times, inside or outside, with fines of up to $ 300 for those who voluntarily refuse.

"When we breathe, when we cough, when we sneeze, we release moisture particles into the air that other people can breathe and that's how this disease spreads," said Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone in a recent video explaining the order of his city.

"When you go out you wear a shirt, pants and shoes,quot;, Curtatone added on Twitter. "For the near future, he will have to add a face cover to that list."

The Baker administration issued a notice asking Massachusetts residents to voluntarily cover their faces when they are in places where it is difficult to stay six feet away from other people, such as a grocery store.

The governor said Wednesday that he plans to leave binding orders to cities and towns, rather than issuing a state requirement.

Initially it was unclear whether municipalities even had the legal authority to issue such orders. But after questions from local officials, Attorney General Maura Healey's office clarified guidance this week to claim that cities and towns could order people to cover their faces in public (the guide previously only stated that cities and towns could "encourage people to cover their faces in public in an advisory capacity,quot;).

"That is a good example of something we would leave in the hands of the locals," Baker said Wednesday, adding that municipalities have "a fair amount of freedom, and that is appropriate."

However, he hinted that face coverage rules could play an increasing role as the state moves to reopen its economy.

yesAker said the masks have been a "big part,quot; of the discussions held by his administration. recently announced advisory council in easing restrictions on social distancing. He also noted that officials were already seeking guidance in other countries on what to do with public transportation; some countries like France and Germany, have made the use of masks mandatory on public trains and buses.

"As we move forward, we are all going to be, in many cases and in many circumstances, covered with our faces," Baker said.

A lunch hour waits outside the Motor Vehicle Registry on Blackstone Street in Boston. —David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

An increasing number of municipalities have already made that expectation a temporary rule, to varying degrees. As of Thursday, more than two dozen Massachusetts cities and towns had moved to make it a potentially acceptable crime in certain public settings with their nose and mouth exposed. While local officials generally say enforcement efforts will focus primarily on public education rather than punishment, the fines range from $ 50 at Brookline to $ 1,000 at Peabody.

Orders also vary in scope. Similar to federal guidelines, most municipalities, including Peabody, only require residents to wear masks in closed public places, such as grocery stores and other essential businesses, where the risk of transmission is greatest, due to disability constantly staying six feet away from others.

However, orders that also require masks in all external public places have recently gained traction. The strict The requirements do not mean that people should not go out. In fact, both officials and epidemiologists They have encouraged people to stay outside for individual exercise during the pandemic, noting that the benefits to physical and mental health outweigh the risks.

But they also say that everyone (walkers, joggers, cyclists) should wear a mask. Orders in densely populated cities like Cambridge and Somerville came amid concerns about overcrowding on popular local trails and parks, as many continued to ignore mask notices previously issued by city officials.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, whose city only issued a notice that people wear masks when they can't socially distance themselves, implored runners and bikers this week to cover their faces.

"I cannot say how many runners and cyclists I see breathing hard and hitting people without covering their faces," Walsh said during his press conference on Wednesday. "This is not considerate of the people around you, and I understand why you are angering people."

Experts have consistently said that the risk of significant transmission in uncrowded outdoor areas is low; People are unlikely to get sick from passing someone on a bike path.

However, Bill Hanage, professor of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health says that orders requiring people to cover their faces in all external settings can reduce the chances of someone accidentally wandering through higher-risk areas without a mask, even if it doesn't make a difference when they & # 39; re by themselves.

"If you say that face masks should be worn in all circumstances, then … perhaps you will reduce the number of people who could enter a grocery store who don't wear one," Hanage said.

An unmasked runner runs along the Arthur Fiedler catwalk to the Esplanade earlier this month in Boston. —John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

Barry Bloom, a renowned infectious disease expert and professor of immunology at the Chan School, says he is a "big believer,quot; in masks, however "imperfect,quot; they are. While fabric liners urged on by the general public may not provide the same protection as hospital-reserved medical-grade masks, Bloom says they can still reduce "force of infection,quot; in areas of close contact.

In other words, masks can help reduce, if not completely block, the amount of virus particles entering a person's lungs, which can determine if, or how badly, they become ill.

"There are very few infectious agents that don't show, in animals and probably in people, a dose response curve," said Bloom. “The more you wear it, the more chance you have of getting sick. The less you have, the better chance you have of contracting a subclinical infection or, by innate immune mechanisms, simply getting rid of it. ”

Bloom says the United States should have incorporated masks into the country's response to infectious respiratory diseases "a long time ago." Unlike countries in Asia where masks have become part of the culture, they still face some stigmatism in the United States, which could pose a problem for broader efforts to get people to cover their faces in public.

"As we can see with our leadership in Washington, it is not part of the culture," said Bloom, referring to Vice President Mike Pence's recent decision to ignore the mask policy of a Minnesota hospital.

"We will have an uphill battle holding that," he said.

