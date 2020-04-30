What the release of Andy Dalton from Bengals means for Patriots, Cam Newton

The Bengals will not keep Andy Dalton as the backup quarteback for No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. Cincinnati finally released its longtime opener on Thursday, a week after recruiting Burrow.

With Jameis Winston signing with the Saints, now Dalton and fellow 2011 recruiter Cam Newton are the best quarterbacks available in NFL free agency.

So the question immediately arises: Does Dalton become a realistic option for the Patriots? Second-year QB Jarrett Stidham remains Tom Brady's initial New England replacement after the team did not add a veteran contingency option or draft any rookie competition. Second, how does Dalton's sudden availability affect Newton's unsigned state?

Here's what Dalton's pitch means for the two largest quarterback queries remaining in the NFL 2020 offseason:

Would the Patriots sign with Andy Dalton?

Dalton is a 32 year old Pro Bowler. The times he was at his best with the Bengals, he had everything around him with the receiving corps, the offensive line, the running game and the defense. "Game manager,quot; is an unfair label for Dalton, but "dependent,quot; is not. He will not have a team with limitations like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. But you can lean well on a good supporting cast to be efficient and win lots of games.

The Patriots have some experienced responses with their receivers at Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu, who had good chemistry with Dalton in Cincinnati. They have a solid forehead and did a overhaul of their tight wings. They can bounce back as a stronger racing team and must still feel secure in their defense.

Therefore, the environment is favorable for Dalton to "do his job,quot; for Bill Belichick with the intelligence to pick up Josh McDaniels' offensive well in a crash course. The problem is that Dalton really doesn't offer more advantages than Stidham, who has already been in the system for a year and is able to at least be a caretaker to satisfy the Patriots' needs with the potential for more. The Patriots are also only around $ 1 million below the salary cap, and it's not worth freeing up space for Dalton at the cost of cutting or trading the offense elsewhere.

There wasn't much sense that the Patriots were interested in trading for Dalton before the draft. After the draft, knowing that they didn't tackle the post for the three days, it would be strange if they wanted to grab Dalton now. As with Newton, linking New England to Dalton appears to be a convenience rather than a reality, albeit for different reasons.

Andy Dalton to be signed before Cam Newton?

Unfortunately, Dalton's release creates another obstacle for Newton in trying to find a team. Part of the reason the Patriots would be out of Newton is the unknown amounts regarding their health and personality adjustment. Part of the reason other teams haven't acted on Newton is concerns about whether he would be a willing veteran backup.

No problem like that with Dalton. You have the right composition to accept that job. It also has a better direct connection to a possible landing point for Newton.

The Jaguars hired Jay Gruden as their offensive coordinator. Gruden was also in that capacity for the Bengals when Dalton was an immediate successful starter during his first three league seasons. There's a very good chance with Gardner Minshew currently backed by sixth-round rookie Jake Luton and former Steeler Joshua Dobbs, that Dalton ends up serving as the No. 2 veteran they need to help Minshew with the transition.

Newton had some similar connections with the Broncos (Mike Shula) and Redskins (Scott Turner). But the Broncos made their offseason to further support and develop second-year QB Drew Lock instead of getting back on the bridge veteran's route. The Redskins have already traded for former Newton teammate Kyle Allen to bring an offensive family to pair with sophomore QB Dwayne Haskins.

It's hard to see Dalton having a long wait to land with another team, with Jacksonville as the ideal and most logical place. As for the Patriots and Newtons, Dalton entering the market will probably do nothing to change his current situation, for better or for worse.