WGA West to Hold Board Elections in September Despite Pandemic – Up News Info

WGA West will continue its board elections in September despite the coronavirus pandemic. "In this time of great disruption, the Guild's work is more important than ever," the board told guild members tonight by email. "We appreciate your participation in your democratic processes."

To be considered for candidacy by the guild's nominating committee, the guild must receive the names of potential candidates no later than May 15. The nominating committee will announce its list of candidates before June 19, although candidates can also apply. His submission Up News Info is July 23.

"Every year, the Guild conducts an election for eight of the 16 seats on the Board of Directors," the board said in its message. "Although this is not a normal year, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered all of our lives, the Guild continues to do the work of representing the writers (albeit remotely) and the Board's election will continue as ever."

The nominating committee will recruit at least 12 candidates for the eight open board seats in the September elections. The committee looks for potential candidates from the various WGA jurisdictions, including feature films, episodic and full-length television (including broadcast, pay cable and basic cable), new media, variety comedy, day series, animation, interactive, reality. , news and documentaries.

"The guild encourages members to participate in the nomination process," the guild told its members. “You are invited to suggest names of possible candidates for the board, including yours. The nominating committee will consider all potential nominees suggested by the members. ” Eligible candidates must be current members with good reputations for the 12 months immediately preceding the September 2020 elections. Selected candidates will be elected for two-year terms.