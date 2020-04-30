WGA, the producers agree to extend the current film and television contract; Talks to start in May – Up News Info

The WGA and AMPTP agreed to extend their film and television contract until June 30 and start negotiating during the week of May 11. Their current pact expires Friday at midnight.

"Due to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WGA and AMPTP have agreed to extend the expiration date of the 2017 WGA Basic Minimum Agreement from May 1 to June 30, 2020," the committee said today. negotiation of the union in an email to the members. "Therefore, the writers will continue to be covered by the current contractual terms until the end of June."

"The WGA Negotiating Committee will meet by video conference with AMPTP starting the week of May 11 to negotiate a successor MBA contract," the committee said. “Our entire committee remains committed to getting the best possible deal for writers. Thank you for your encouragement and support as we have prepared for this negotiation. The committee's communication may be limited during the course of the negotiations, but we will update it when there are important developments. ”