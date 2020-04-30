WGA Standoff continues with AMPTP on the extension of the film and television contract, which expires tomorrow – Up News Info

The showdown continues between the WGA and AMPTP, whose film and television contract expires on Friday night at midnight. The main obstacle to a covenant extension has been the union's insistence that the WGA Health Plan trustees adopt an amendment to the plan that extends eligibility to participants who will lose coverage until the end of the year if they fail to achieve income. threshold and do not have extended care points to continue their coverage.

Carol Lombardini, president of the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, addressed the issue in an email sent to WGA West CEO David Young. Last week, Young called the AMPTP "negligible" for not agreeing to extend health coverage, although the AMPTP did not control the health plan.

"As I mentioned earlier, the highest authority for making these decisions rests with the Health Plan Trustees, but the negotiating parties can and should provide the Trustees with their opinion," he wrote. “If you want to bring up the subject for discussion at a meeting of the Trustees, we are ready for that path. Alternatively, if you prefer to have discussions during our next negotiations in a few weeks, we are also prepared to address the issue at that time. "

Lombardini added: “For the most part, the COVID-19 related closings in mid-March did not prevent writers from working during the last two weeks of March 2020. Therefore, we anticipate that the number of participants who will lose coverage to as of June 30, 2020 due to the job loss caused by the pandemic is small. "

The AMPTP maintains that the WGA is requesting a much longer extension of health coverage, until the end of the year, than any other in the industry that other unions and unions have received. The DGA Plan, for example, gave participants relief from paying health plan premiums for one quarter (3 months), while SAG-AFTRA gave participants a 50% discount on premium payments of the health plan for a quarter (three months).

The IATSE National Benefit Funds awarded to everyone who had health coverage as of March 31 and would lose it on April 1, 2020, they will get three additional months of continuous health coverage if they would not otherwise qualify for any plan; however, they could be reduced to a lower level of coverage. People who would have to pay coverage as of July 1, 2020 to stay on their current plan will be allowed to stay on that plan for an additional quarter without any out-of-pocket costs.

And the film industry's plans have only brought relief to people whose qualification period ended April 25. People who had at least 100 hours in their qualification period will have an additional six months of coverage.

Here is the full text of Lombardini's letter to Young:

Dear David:

As promised, I have completed internal discussions on the WGA's request to amend the provisions of the Producer-WGA Health Plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and extend eligibility for health coverage until the end of 2020 to participants who do not meet the income threshold necessary to qualify for continued health coverage after June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

As part of those discussions, AMPTP companies examined their productions and found that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a very different impact on the employment of writers compared to other workers in the film industry. While the pandemic forced companies to halt physical production in mid-March and stop hiring directors, artists, and team members, the writers' rooms have remained open for the past two months and the vast majority of television projects / New media and screen writing have continued to move forward without interruption. Therefore, we must structure any extension to focus on writers who lost coverage due to the pandemic. To the extent that there are writers who would have qualified for coverage in the absence of COVID-19 related closings, we are certainly willing to discuss appropriate adjustments to address your needs.

The first step will be to identify the population of affected writers. As you know, eligibility for continuous health coverage depends on meeting a earnings threshold during a earnings cycle of four consecutive quarters. Participants whose coverage expires on June 30, 2020 must meet the earnings-based threshold for the period from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 to maintain coverage after June 30, 2020. For the most part part, COVID- 19 related stops in

In mid-March it did not prevent writers from working during the last two weeks of March 2020. Therefore, we anticipate that the number of participants who will lose coverage as of June 30, 2020 due to the job loss caused by the pandemic is little.

The other group of participants whose coverage will expire on September 30 of this year will be assessed on the basis of income during the period from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. We believe it is premature to make decisions about this group at this time, and that we must wait until we can determine which writers have lost health coverage due to lost job opportunities attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic before discussing any adjustments to those eligibility requirements. We can find that most writers can continue to work between now and June 30, 2020, as they have for the past two months.

As I mentioned earlier, the highest authority to make these decisions rests with the Health Plan Trustees, but the negotiating parties can and should provide the Trustees with their input. If you want to bring up the subject for discussion at a meeting of the Trustees, we are on that path. Alternatively, if you prefer to have discussions during our next negotiations in a few weeks, we are also prepared to address the issue at that time.

In the meantime, please contact me so that we can arrange a convenient time to exchange proposals on May 1, 2020 and work out the schedule of negotiations beyond the start date of May 11, 2020.

I hope to hear from you.

To be honest,

Carol A. Lombardini