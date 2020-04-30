Wendy Williams says there are no kisses or other intimacies in the midst of the quarantine

During a conversation with Mario López in Access Hollywood, Wendy Williams, who recently finalized her divorce process with Kevin Hunter in January, discussed what it was like to live in her New York City apartment in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to People Magazine, Wendy told the host of the television show that she loves staying home, describing herself as a "homebody,quot; who lives among "beautiful surroundings." The television presenter said that only she and her two cats.

As for what she's been doing to keep herself busy lately, The Wendy Williams Show The hostess explained that she has been "doing a lot of crafts,quot; while enjoying some of her favorite television shows. Wendy told the host that she thinks people will return to normal, but she won't.

Wendy joked that she won't be "shaking hands,quot; anymore, and certainly won't be "kissing on the first date." She also won't have s * x with her date.

When asked if she had been to a dating app, Wendy explained that she did not care about the concept, but is not interested at the moment, especially during a pandemic. Wendy added that there are many people who are using their time for good, but for others, not so much.

Lopez then asked Williams about any romantic encounters she has had in the past 2 months, and she explained that someone gave her diamonds, but did not reveal further details. As previously reported, Wendy and her ex-husband Kevin Hunter divorced after it was reported that he had a son with a mistress.

Since their separation, the 55-year-old television presenter has no longer been in contact with Mr. Hunter. Additionally, she severed all ties with him professionally, including her position on her show as an executive producer and the various companies they owned together.

Amid all the terrible news about coronaviruses, Wendy had a moment to reflect positively on her life. The presenter said he didn't think his show would last as long as it did, but lo and behold, the network recently ordered a new season.



