Wendy Williams gives Ray J a piece of mind about not being the "best husband"

While Ray insists that he is trying to "do better," the talk show host is not convinced as she says the "LHH: Hollywood" star is not "the best husband" for his wife, Princess Love. .

Wendy Williams and Lightning J They were recently linked in a new episode of the first talk show. In the episode, Wendy, who had divorced her husband Kevin Hunter for infidelity, could be seen exploiting the rapper as he discussed his relationship with his wife. Princess love after marriage problems.

Wendy asked Ray, who called from a hotel where she is quarantined in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, "How is the long-suffering Princess Love?" Ray replied, "She is doing well. She is the best mother."

"Listen, God is good, we will all get better. I can do better, I can definitely do better, and I will do better. I am working to make sure that children know that we love each other and that we love them more than anything," Ray continued.

However, Wendy was not exactly convinced. "Yes, you can convince children, but we as adults, who see you, have discussed your problems on television," he said, referring to the upcoming Ray and Princess reality show. "The conversation: Ray J and Princess Love."." I don't even like that I love you [Ray J] What's your problem? "

"We did & # 39; The Conversation & # 39; on the Zeus network because we are already on TV and we feel that our own therapists could work," Ray explained. "We tried. We only gave him a chance since we were already exploding and everyone created their own stories about what they see. We just tried to give him a chance. Did he help? I don't know."

Wendy then chimed in, "No! It didn't help because it shows she is a good mother and has tried to be there for you." From Princess, the host continued: "You have not been the best husband, Ray J. She endured more than she needs and that shows that you are the type of man who will never be faithful. She is a good mother And you have shown that you cannot be faithful ".

"She is working hard and sometimes we go through the ups and downs. I had a problem with us being on the same page and understanding how to learn and engage. That is what it was and what it is," he continued. "It's her way or not, and I'm going to travel with her. But we have a lot to do."

Ray and Princess were married in August 2016. The "Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood"The stars shared two children together.