Wendy Williams drags Ray J "Bad Husband,quot; during chat – "You will never be faithful,quot; to Princess Love

As he continued to do his best to intensify his marriage to Princess Love, Ray J was disappointed by Wendy Williams! As for the talk show host, the rapper "will never be faithful."

Wendy also scolded him for making his wife "suffer,quot; and simply for being a "bad husband,quot; overall.

Fans of the show who also watched the last episode of the home version already know that Wendy didn't hold back when she hit her friend Ray J.

But that is definitely not out of place for the open host.

Wendy made it very clear that she was not happy at all about how the rapper has been treating the mother of her two babies.

Last month, the model claimed that Ray was with a different woman when she was still 8 months pregnant.

Since then, the two have been working hard to make it work and save their marriage.

During her conversation with Ray, who called from a hotel, she asked how "the long-suffering Princess Love,quot; was doing.

"You have not been the best husband, Ray J," she added.

Ray J told him that he is definitely planning to "do better," but explained that at the end of the day, his primary focus is youth!

'She is fine. She is the best mother, "she also said of Princess Love, adding that,quot; Listen, God is good, we will all get better. I can do better, I can definitely do better, and I will do better. I'm working to make sure that children know that we love each other and that we love them more than anything. "

However, Wendy did not stop her criticism and said: "Yes, you can convince children, but we, as adults, who see you, have discussed your problems on television." I don't even like that I love you (Ray J) What's your problem?

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

During their conversation, Wendy got excited about the great mother she is as she drags Ray J for proving that "he can't be faithful,quot; and more!

Ad %MINIFYHTML5fd6622b3008cd5909befa0e594e270224% %MINIFYHTML5fd6622b3008cd5909befa0e594e270224%

Watch the video above to find out everything she had to say and see her reaction!



Post views:

4 4