Welcome to Up News Info's new advice column. Submit your questions

This is a deeply weird time to debut my advice column in your new home. I'm not an expert on anything useful, like public health or making your own reservations or navigating an underground toilet paper economy, and since we all stay away from each other, there are unlikely to be many opportunities for Ethical Behavior doubtful. But if I was the type of person known for my impeccable time, I probably wouldn't be writing a column called "Ask A Fuck-Up," which used to run on Contour and now it will appear every two weeks in Up News Info.

Perhaps, like me, you have been using your impossibly long days that, for some reason, all feel like Tuesdays to meditate on things that you could have done differently in your life or in the ways that you would like to change. Maybe you're stuck with an annoying roommate who has some strange habits. You might want to fuck that strange roommate, but you're not sure if it's a good idea.

Let me help you, here from a safe distance. Hopefully, because you think I can provide some kind of wisdom gleaned from years of making many mistakes on my own, as the premise in this column has always implied. But if not, just to give me something to do. I am so bored and alone. Please write before I decide to cut my bangs.

Email your questions to bjensen @ jezebel.com.