"We believed that cancer would never come back,quot; – Poonam Dhillon on the disappearance of Rishi Kapoor

Like all of us, Poonam Dhillon is also saddened by the disappearance of Rishi Kapoor, who succumbed to cancer this morning.

Poonam Dhillon worked with the late Rishi Kapoor on Ye Vaada Raha (1982), Sitamgar (1985), Ek Chadar Maili Si (1986), and many more. She shares her memories of him in an exclusive interview with Filmfare. "It's hard to say anything about someone who tragically passed away so suddenly. Someone you've known for many years. I worked on many movies with him. We shared a friendly relationship. I admired and admired him." She continues: "I am aggrieved. I am devastated. We are going through difficult times as it is. Now, losing someone, you have been a great admirer, someone you have loved … it is extremely difficult. You cannot even cry with your friends. You're stuck and older in the real sense. I wanted to go pay my last respects and say goodbye. I wanted to be with your family. But none of those things can happen right now. " As an actor too, she admired him. "He was one of my favorite actors. Not just as a co-star, but as someone I've enjoyed watching on screen for years. "

Poonam remembers his first encounter with the late Rishi Kapoor. "I first saw it in the Trishul mahurat (1978). He was raw and knew nothing about the film industry. But later, when he was filming at RK Studio, he dropped on sets because it was his Biwi O Biwi production. Randhir Kapoor was the hero. But he was too shy to speak to Rishi. It would just be a hello. When we started working with him on Yeh Vaada Raha, then I met him as a person. ”

Rishi Kapoor was extremely popular with her heroines. "He had a great sense of humor. He would swallow his castmates, intimidating most of his heroines. Neetu once said: ‘Imagine ussne mujhe kitna pairshaan kiya, kitna bully kiya. Mujhe toh woh rula deta tha ’. That was a way of showing affection. He would imitate his co-star's accent, his dance, all about them, "she smiles fondly as she remembers it.

her accent, dance or whatever. "

Poonam explains: “Rishi was extremely focused on his work. He was a fun, simple but hard-working co-star. Personally, I learned a lot from him. To date, I have been a great admirer of his. "She says she was in contact with him." I was in contact with him. I used to send him messages or sometimes call him. I would send him wishes. I used to always reply with a positive message. We met a few months ago before she got sick in Delhi. Before that we had met at a friend's dinner. It was a great experience. Neetu was also there. We took a picture together. We believed cancer He would never come back. We thought he was cured. And so did he. We thought he had suffered enough and that everything was fine. But God had another plan. "