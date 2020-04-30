"We are not thinking small" – Up News Info

Amazon, whose operations were tested during the coronavirus outbreak, posted mixed gains in the first quarter.

Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos released a remarkably assertive statement along with the company's earnings, saying the tech giant "doesn't think small" and plans to invest billions of earnings in its COVID-19 response.

Revenue rose 26% to $ 75.5 billion, above expectations, but pandemic-related expenses reduced earnings per share to $ 5.01, 31% less than the same period last year.

Shares in the tech giant sold out in off-hours trading, but have resisted the broadest sell-off in the market in recent months, hitting new highs and closing at $ 2,474 on Thursday after setting another all-time high.

"From online shopping to AWS and Prime Video and Fire TV, the current crisis is demonstrating the adaptability and durability of Amazon's business like never before, but it is also the most difficult time we have faced," said the founder and CEO. Jeff Bezos. earnings release. “Providing customers and protecting employees as this crisis continues for more months will require skill, humility, invention, and money. If you are a shareholder in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we are not thinking small. Under normal circumstances, in this next Q2, we would expect to make about $ 4 billion or more in operating profit. But these are not normal circumstances. Instead, we expect to spend all of that $ 4 billion, and perhaps a little more, on COVID-related expenses to bring products to customers and

keep employees safe. "

The billions in expenses, he continued, "include investments in personal protective equipment, improved cleaning of our facilities, less efficient process routes that allow effective social distancing, higher hourly equipment wages and hundreds of millions to develop our COVID itself – 19 testing capabilities. There is a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, and the best investment we can make is in the safety and well-being of our hundreds of thousands of employees. I am confident that our long-term oriented shareholders they will understand and adopt our approach, and in fact they would not expect less. "