"We are not thinking small" – Up News Info

Amazon, whose operations have been tested during the coronavirus outbreak, posted mixed gains in the first quarter after operations closed on Thursday.

Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos released a surprisingly assertive statement along with the company's earnings. He said the tech giant "doesn't think small," as it responds to COVID-19 and will invest billions of profits in its efforts around the world. Three bulleted pages of text at the top of the launch highlighted initiatives in units such as Whole Foods, delivery services, Alexa and many more.

Revenue increased 26% from the same quarter a year ago to $ 75.5 billion, above expectations, and the increase in revenue in the United States was even greater, 29% to $ 46.1 billion. Earnings per share decreased 31% to $ 5.01, well below analyst consensus forecast.

Shares in Amazon sold out in off-hours trading, but have resisted the broadest sell-off in the market in recent months, hitting new highs and closed at $ 2,474 on Thursday after setting another all-time high.

"From online shopping to AWS and Prime Video and Fire TV, the current crisis is demonstrating the adaptability and durability of Amazon's business like never before, but it is also the most difficult time we have faced," Bezos said in the statement. results. “Providing customers and protecting employees as this crisis continues for more months will require skill, humility, invention, and money. If you are a shareholder in Amazon, you may want to take a seat because we are not thinking small. "

Rather than set aside a projected $ 4 billion operating profit in the second quarter, Bezos said the company will spend that amount or more on COVID-related measures for employees and customers.

Bezos, who has been more a member of Hollywood in recent times, has reportedly been more directly involved in Amazon's day-to-day operations.

The billions in expenses, he continued, "include investments in personal protective equipment, improved cleaning of our facilities, less efficient process routes that allow effective social distancing, higher hourly equipment wages and hundreds of millions to develop our COVID itself – 19 testing capabilities. There is a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, and the best investment we can make is in the safety and well-being of our hundreds of thousands of employees. I am confident that our long-term oriented shareholders they will understand and adopt our approach, and in fact they would not expect less. "

Amazon has come under fire for its warehouse conditions and its treatment of workers during the crisis, but its earnings release claimed that wages, overtime pay and overall staffing have increased. Wage increases for workers during the pandemic are expected to total $ 700 million by May 16.