"We are not learning lessons,quot;: South Korea laments an avoidable disaster

SEOUL, South Korea – Seventy-eight workers, from nine different subcontractors, were busy Wednesday laying tiles and installing freight elevators to meet the June deadline to complete a four-story cold storage warehouse. Another team was covering underground walls with polyurethane foam, a cheap but efficient insulator that can easily catch fire and then emit extremely toxic fumes.
The air was laden with highly flammable vapors from solvents that workers were using to dissolve the polyurethane.
Around 1:30 p.m., a spark of unknown origin ignited the air.
A chain of rapid-fire explosions shook the building. In a matter of minutes, the 107,000-square-foot warehouse in Icheon, southeast of Seoul, became hell, and A death trap for 38 workers. The toxic, ink-black smoke rose so fast that survivors later said they could barely find the stairs.
"I first saw black smoke coming out of the building, followed by eight or nine explosions and flames," Kim Yong-nam, witness, he told the YTN news channel. "It spread so fast that in less than two minutes, the entire building was engulfed in smoke and fire."
It was a horror to dozens of families and an embarrassment to President Moon Jae-in, who promised to end the catastrophic fires and other man-made disasters, often linked to lax security regulations, that have affected South Korea. during decades. It may have damaged the goodwill that Mr. Moon's government had been enjoying for its success in bringing the country's coronavirus outbreak under control.
What angered many South Koreans was that the apparent causes of Wednesday's fire were so familiar: vapors from a chemical solution filling a room where workers might have been generating sparks, with the ensuing fire fueled by extremely combustible insulation. That combination has repeatedly turned South Korean construction sites and commercial buildings into tinder boxes.
Almost half of the dead were found on the second floor, three floors from where the underground fire began. Forensic officials said Thursday that some of the bodies were so burned that DNA analysis may be necessary to identify them.
"The vapors from burning polyurethane are so toxic that they can collapse after inhaling just once," said Seo Seung-hyeon, head of the fire department who led the rescue operation at the warehouse. "Given the way they died with all the clothes burned, we think they didn't have time to escape."
In recent decades, hundreds of South Koreans have died in fires with similar causes. In 1998, when a fire in a youth camp killed 23 people, 19 of them kindergarten children, the high number of deaths was attributed in part to the toxic gases from burning polystyrene.
In a 1999 building fire, a spark ignited the fumes from the paint thinner on an underground floor that was being renovated. Fifty-six people died, many of them teenagers, in an upstairs brewery, which had been illegally selling liquor to minors and had no emergency exits.
In 2008, 40 workers died in another cold storage warehouse under construction in Icheon, in a fire that started in almost exactly the same way as on Wednesday. In 2014, a similar fire at a bus terminal in northern Seoul killed nine workers.
Moon's predecessor Park Geun-hye never regained public confidence after more than 300 people, most of them high school students, died in the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking. The episode was marked by corruption and incompetence, including an initial government announcement that everyone on board had been rescued.
Ms. Park was He was eventually charged and expelled, mainly due to an unrelated graft scandal, although lawmakers who charged him also cited the Sewol disaster. Campaigning to replace it in May 2017, Moon promised to end what he called "government incompetence and irresponsibility,quot; that contributed to man-made catastrophes and "put human lives above everything else."
But major fires have continued since taking office.
In December 2017, 29 people died in a fire in a gym and public bath complex, ignited by an electrical spark and powered by cheap, flammable insulation. There were so many cars illegally parked around the building that the arrival of fire trucks was delayed. And the sprinklers in the building were not working.
The women trapped inside made terrified calls to their husbands, and reminded them of painful memories of the Sewol sinking, during which Teens trapped on the ship texted and videotaped their parents to say goodbye.
Only a month after that fire, Another, in a hospital that lacked sprinklers, killed 41 people, most of them elderly and immobile patients who died inhaling toxic smoke. Later that year, a fire killed nine workers at an electronic components factory. Again, the toxic smoke from the polyurethane insulation was blamed, along with the malfunction of the sprinklers.
Fire and other man-made disasters, including the collapse of a Bridge and a department store in the 1990s have haunted South Korea since it began to rapidly industrialize during the Cold War. Many were blamed on corruption, lax enforcement, and reduced security measures by employers, and those problems have never been eliminated.
Years after the sinking of the Sewol, which was overloaded and had not been properly inspected, truckers were The weight of the cargo they loaded on the ferries is not yet reported.
South Korea has revised its laws to limit the use of materials like polystyrene and polyurethane as insulation, requiring more buildings to use more expensive and fire-resistant products. But the new regulations don't apply to buildings built before 2015, and cheap, combustible alternatives are still used at many construction sites. Similar isolation was blamed on the Grenfell Tower fire in London that killed 72 people in 2017.
Police said Thursday they were investigating whether work crews at the Icheon warehouse had been forced to weld and use flammable materials in the same confined space at the same time, to expedite construction. They were also investigating whether crews had fire extinguishers, a fire inspector on site, and other mandatory protections for workers who use flammable materials.