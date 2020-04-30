"We are not learning lessons,quot;: South Korea laments an avoidable disaster

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>"We are not learning lessons": South Korea laments an avoidable disaster

SEOUL, South Korea – Seventy-eight workers, from nine different subcontractors, were busy Wednesday laying tiles and installing freight elevators to meet the June deadline to complete a four-story cold storage warehouse. Another team was covering underground walls with polyurethane foam, a cheap but efficient insulator that can easily catch fire and then emit extremely toxic fumes.

The air was laden with highly flammable vapors from solvents that workers were using to dissolve the polyurethane.

Around 1:30 p.m., a spark of unknown origin ignited the air.

A chain of rapid-fire explosions shook the building. In a matter of minutes, the 107,000-square-foot warehouse in Icheon, southeast of Seoul, became hell, and A death trap for 38 workers. The toxic, ink-black smoke rose so fast that survivors later said they could barely find the stairs.

What angered many South Koreans was that the apparent causes of Wednesday's fire were so familiar: vapors from a chemical solution filling a room where workers might have been generating sparks, with the ensuing fire fueled by extremely combustible insulation. That combination has repeatedly turned South Korean construction sites and commercial buildings into tinder boxes.

Almost half of the dead were found on the second floor, three floors from where the underground fire began. Forensic officials said Thursday that some of the bodies were so burned that DNA analysis may be necessary to identify them.

"The vapors from burning polyurethane are so toxic that they can collapse after inhaling just once," said Seo Seung-hyeon, head of the fire department who led the rescue operation at the warehouse. "Given the way they died with all the clothes burned, we think they didn't have time to escape."

In recent decades, hundreds of South Koreans have died in fires with similar causes. In 1998, when a fire in a youth camp killed 23 people, 19 of them kindergarten children, the high number of deaths was attributed in part to the toxic gases from burning polystyrene.

In a 1999 building fire, a spark ignited the fumes from the paint thinner on an underground floor that was being renovated. Fifty-six people died, many of them teenagers, in an upstairs brewery, which had been illegally selling liquor to minors and had no emergency exits.

In 2008, 40 workers died in another cold storage warehouse under construction in Icheon, in a fire that started in almost exactly the same way as on Wednesday. In 2014, a similar fire at a bus terminal in northern Seoul killed nine workers.

"I regret that similar accidents are repeated," Moon said Wednesday. "We are not learning lessons from past accidents."

Ad nordvpn Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Moon's predecessor Park Geun-hye never regained public confidence after more than 300 people, most of them high school students, died in the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking. The episode was marked by corruption and incompetence, including an initial government announcement that everyone on board had been rescued.

Police said Thursday they were investigating whether work crews at the Icheon warehouse had been forced to weld and use flammable materials in the same confined space at the same time, to expedite construction. They were also investigating whether crews had fire extinguishers, a fire inspector on site, and other mandatory protections for workers who use flammable materials.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here