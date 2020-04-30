‘We Are Freestyle Love Supreme’ sets Hulu release date – Up News Info

The documentary directed by Andrew Fried We are Freestyle Love Supreme produced by Hamilton Icon Lin-Manuel Miranda has found a home in Hulu and will arrive at the transmitter on June 5.

The documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and highlights the 15-year journey of the hip-hop improv group founded by Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale. The group called Freestyle Love Supreme was formed long before Hamilton and In the heights hits Broadway. Fried began relating to the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of beatboxing and rap for Freestyle Love Supreme on the sidewalks. Fast forward 14 years later and Fried takes us to a meeting with a series of shows in New York City that led to a triumphant career on Broadway.

In addition to Miranda, Kail, and Veneziale, the documentary features Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart, and Andrew Bancroft.

Miranda produces alongside Kail Jenny and Jon Steingart, Jill Furman, Sarina Roma, Fried and Endeavor Content.