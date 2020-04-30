Watch Shailene Woodley give Jimmy Fallon a handstand tutorial

Shailene Woodley and Jimmy Fallon some important adjustments are serving.

In the Wednesday episode at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the duo decided to take the opportunity to attempt a handstand when they met.

"I am determined to lower my handstand,quot;, the Big Little Lies The star said as she explained her to-do list of social distancing. "I know, it's one thing right now, Jimmy. Everyone on Instagram, like, all these fitpo people can do a handstand and they look great and I'm just jealous. I'm really jealous that so many people can make a handstand and I can't. So I've been trying to get my handstand down. "

While discussing their handstand experiences, both stars agreed that they were rookies. "Like, have I done one in a pool, maybe?" Jimmy joked. And before they knew it, they were backwards.

Before diving into her handstand tutorial, Shailene laid out the ground rules.