Watch Shailene Woodley give Jimmy Fallon a handstand tutorial

Shailene Woodley and Jimmy Fallon some important adjustments are serving.
In the Wednesday episode at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the duo decided to take the opportunity to attempt a handstand when they met.
"I am determined to lower my handstand,quot;, the Big Little Lies The star said as she explained her to-do list of social distancing. "I know, it's one thing right now, Jimmy. Everyone on Instagram, like, all these fitpo people can do a handstand and they look great and I'm just jealous. I'm really jealous that so many people can make a handstand and I can't. So I've been trying to get my handstand down. "
While discussing their handstand experiences, both stars agreed that they were rookies. "Like, have I done one in a pool, maybe?" Jimmy joked. And before they knew it, they were backwards.
Before diving into her handstand tutorial, Shailene laid out the ground rules.
"Okay, you have to put your shirt on," he said, and motioned for the night host to find a sturdy wall to lean on. "And here are the rules: All you have to do to do a handstand is throw yourself against the wall. I put my hands on the floor and kick my legs against the wall."
Surprised by the simple nature of the rules, Jimmy replied, "And is that all? Is he just confident?" Feeling inspiring, Shailene said, "Just trust. And if you fall, you try again," adding, "I think this is what every yoga girl on Instagram would also tell you when you try to teach yourself a handstand." .
Showing the Saturday night live As is done, Shailene stood up and kicked her legs back. Struggling to balance at first, she reminded viewers to "try again. If you can't get it, try again." Once he had mastered the movement, he checked on Jimmy, who was trying to make a headstand. As the Divergent star, he had a difficult start but finally made it.
"Oh my gosh. You did it. You got it Jimmy!" she applauded. "How are you good at this too? Can't you be good at one thing, please? For the good of humanity."
Check out the hilarious Shailene and Jimmy handstand tutorial in the video above!
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML1288ec9a6c4a994cc62c1d8f1410f91214%