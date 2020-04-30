Watch Nikki Bella's vision board reveal for Artem Chigvintsev

A true artist!
Nikki Bella feel inspired by tonight's new Total fine– so much so that she has created a giant vision board … not for her, but for her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev.
"So listen to me before I present this, because I have been working very hard," he says to Artem before addressing his sister, Brie Bella. "And I don't need peanut gallery sound effects."
Of course, that's exactly what you get when you reveal the vision board, which is covered with food cutouts, words, and references to things like Paris Fashion Week.
"I'm a little embarrassed for you, but it's okay," says Brie.
Nikki tries to explain that the board contains what he visualizes for Artem because "he knows it very well." He also says he firmly believes in the concept for "what he has done for me, my career and my personal life."
Artem, however, is a little skeptical (and funny).
"It's called hard work and love!" Nikki tells him.
"But why are there, like, a lot of women everywhere?" Artem asks, causing Brie's husband to laugh. Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) "Why would you want to visualize a lot of women?"
"That is so weird!" Bryan says, adding in a confessional, "Nicole made a vision board for Artem? That doesn't seem like something you should do for someone else. Like & # 39; This is what I want you to imagine for your future! & # 39; "
The group continues to examine the board throughout the clip, with Nikki breaking down different parts, such as repeated references to Dancing with the stars"A show Artem was recently cut from."
"I mean, time is money, Artem. You know what I mean?" Nikki says. "And you know entertainment. We can all be done in 15 minutes."
