Watch Kris Jenner go complete The Devil Wears Prada at Khloe

Kris Jenner are putting Khloe Kardashian to work!
In this all-new Thursday clip keeping up with the Kardashians, the founder of Good American sways with Kylie Cosmetics, not for a visit, but to work as her mother's assistant. Yes, you read it correctly.
"So, today I am working for Kris Jenner. I have my assistant shoes on, I have my fanny pack, I am ready to go with my hands free," says Khloe in a confessional. "I am here to help and make Kris Jenner's life very easy."
As expected, just as Khloe walks through the door, Kris has several tasks to complete. To begin with, matriarch Kardashian-Jenner asks True thompsonThe mother of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin Kits to promote them.
However, it doesn't take long for Kris to add multiple items to Khloe's to-do list. Regardless, the Revenge Corps The host declares that he loves "the hustle and bustle,quot; of his new temporary job.
"I'm on top of things, I'm great at it," he tells the KUWTK camera.
Kris full time assistant Matthew better beware!
Next, Kris orders Khloe to try all the sandwiches in the office to make sure they are fresh. Although Khloe did not expect this type of work, she happily forces it.
"This is a job I can do very well," Khloe jokes.
As Kris's lawsuits continue, including a lunch order and a request for Date To be recorded, Khloe wonders if her mother is playing with her.
"I don't know if he's just fucking with me, but whatever Kris Jenner wants, he gets it," Khloe concludes.
Check out the fun workday in the clip above.
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
