Watch Kris Jenner go complete The Devil Wears Prada at Khloe

Kris Jenner are putting Khloe Kardashian to work!

In this all-new Thursday clip keeping up with the Kardashians, the founder of Good American sways with Kylie Cosmetics, not for a visit, but to work as her mother's assistant. Yes, you read it correctly.

"So, today I am working for Kris Jenner. I have my assistant shoes on, I have my fanny pack, I am ready to go with my hands free," says Khloe in a confessional. "I am here to help and make Kris Jenner's life very easy."

As expected, just as Khloe walks through the door, Kris has several tasks to complete. To begin with, matriarch Kardashian-Jenner asks True thompsonThe mother of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin Kits to promote them.

However, it doesn't take long for Kris to add multiple items to Khloe's to-do list. Regardless, the Revenge Corps The host declares that he loves "the hustle and bustle,quot; of his new temporary job.