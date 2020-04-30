Watch Gigi Hadid finally confirm she's pregnant in candid video

Gigi hadid She has officially confirmed that she is going to be a mom!

Days after the news that the 25-year-old is pregnant and expects her first child with Zayn Malik, fans finally get the details they crave so much. On Thursday, April 30, Hadid gave an interview to Jimmy Fallon, where he spoke about the exciting update for the first time.

"Obviously we wish we had announced it on our own terms, but we are very excited and happy and grateful for the good wishes and support of everyone," he said with a glance. Tonight's show.

"Especially during this time," added Gigi, who is reportedly pregnant with a girl. "It is a nice glimmer of hope that I can be home and together and really experience it day by day."