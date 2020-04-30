Watch Gigi Hadid finally confirm she's pregnant in candid video

Gigi hadid She has officially confirmed that she is going to be a mom!
Days after the news that the 25-year-old is pregnant and expects her first child with Zayn Malik, fans finally get the details they crave so much. On Thursday, April 30, Hadid gave an interview to Jimmy Fallon, where he spoke about the exciting update for the first time.
"Obviously we wish we had announced it on our own terms, but we are very excited and happy and grateful for the good wishes and support of everyone," he said with a glance. Tonight's show.
"Especially during this time," added Gigi, who is reportedly pregnant with a girl. "It is a nice glimmer of hope that I can be home and together and really experience it day by day."
Fallon also congratulated Zayn and said, "Tell him if they need anything, call Uncle Jimmy. I'll make sure they take care of them."
"He'll have the best Uncle Jimmy!" Gigi replied.
Most recently, the couple celebrated the model's 25th birthday with her sister. Bella Hadid and other friends While talking about her party with Fallon, Gigi also shared some ideas about her pregnancy cravings.
"Like an all day bagel, so I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an all day bagel, but then I found out that partner (Valastro), the & # 39; Cake Boss & # 39; He made my cake, "she recalled, and then added," I don't know if it was my hormones right now or just, like the emotional quarantine, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about it, Buddy made my cake. "
Her birthday also marked the second time in recent months that Gigi has shared moments of their relationship on social media after the two reconciled at the end of last year.
"Gigi and Zayn got back together just before the December break. Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance," an E! Shared news source at the time. "She has always loved him and the rest between the two was necessary."
The two have been on fire over and over since sparking romance rumors in November 2015.
Check out Gigi's full announcement in the video above.
The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon airs during the week at 11:35 pm ET / PT on NBC.
