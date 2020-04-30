Watch Denise Richards husband's derailment dinner

The real housewives of Beverly Hills it did not cement itself as a milestone in Bravo's long franchise for dazzling mansions, unfathomably large cabinets, or even for famous adjacent cast members like Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards. No, the women of 90210 are still kicking because of their deep and unwavering love of pulling faces and extremely uncomfortable dinners.

On Wednesday evening episode, Kyle Richards threw himself a "homecoming party" after filming a small part in the Hallowe'en remakes As one does, when they really want their friends to tell them how much they love them, they miss and appreciate them. Regardless, the night quickly derailed when Richards, bless her heart, turned the conversation to Aaron Phypers, Denise Richards New Husband After searching for an explanation on what exactly he does for money, in addition to dating Denise Richards and performing Reiki therapy on wealthy divorcees in Malibu, Phypers began a long and long history of nuclear fusion reactors, curing cancer. and the mysterious men who follow him and Denise through Los Angeles.

Yes, that is correct! According to Phypers and Richards, the creepy cars, potentially shipped by Big Pharma, haunt the healer because their therapies produce "tremendous results" and "organizations don't like to see those results because they otherwise make a lot of money." Phypers later claimed that cancer only exists because it protects it from an "infection to which your immune system did not respond and would have died within 12 hours." He continued: "It is your best friend who protected you from something that will shoot you in the head with a bullet. That is cancer."

Understandably, the women around the table seemed quite fearful for their own safety, only not for the mysterious man who followed Phypers and Richards. Lisa Rinna, of course, was the only one brave enough to get involved with her rants and claimed that her own husband has been "very involved" in the fusion energy, and even she was having trouble understanding what Phypers was talking about. When Denise Richards asks her to stop divulging the secrets of her miracle cancer cures, for "our safety," Phypers briefly informs her and the rest of the dinner, "She's protected." What, exactly, is still unclear.