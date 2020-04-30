WarnerMedia and Xandr Advertising Division merge in latest AT&T reorganization – Up News Info

Xandr, the advertising unit of AT&T, is merging with WarnerMedia to create what the company calls "better advertising value proposition for brands, publishers and consumers same."

As part of the movement,GerhardZeiler, WarnerMedia's Chief Revenue Officer and International President, oversee advertising responsibilities at AT&T.Kirk McDonald, Commercial Director, Xandr will continue to lead Xandr, reporting directly toZeiler.

The reorganization follows the departure of Brian Lesser, head of Xandr. It is also John Stankey's first major strategic move since he took over as AT&T CEO. Stankey's predecessor Randall Stephenson oversaw the 2018 acquisition of ad tech firm AppNexus, which was renamed Xandr, a shorthand for Alexander Graham Bell, the phone and founder of AT&T.

Business units are combining less than a month before WarnerMedia launches HBO Max streaming service. Initially it will be an ad-free subscription service, but in 2021 it will add an ad-supported version, more or less comparable to different levels of Hulu and CBS All Access and the recently released Peacock from NBCUniversal.

"We are in unprecedented times that amplify the priority through both Warnermedia and Xandr to deliver results and valuable results for our agencies and clients " Zeiler said. "Now more than ever, we need to simplify advertising and expand our market capabilities for our customers This is done through a holistic conversation that encompasses premium content and trusted environments, along with advanced and proven advertising capabilities. "

WarnerMedia and Xandr had already been taking some initial steps toward collaboration, announcing plans to join forces for an initial presentation to advertisers this spring.

There's still a question among industry executives, advertisers and AT&T investors about the long-promised synergy between AT & T's advertising capabilities and WarnerMedia's entertainment content. That combination will be under the spotlight as HBO Max hits the market in both its pure subscription and ad-based versions.

"Xandr and Warner Media have always worked hand in hand, ”said McDonald. "This is the next logical step to help empower our clients."