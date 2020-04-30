Walmart Launches Two-Hour Delivery Service for Groceries, Electronics, and More

Walmart is launching a new delivery service, called Express Delivery, that will bring purchased items to customers' homes in less than two hours, the company announced Thursday. The new service could be useful if you need to get items quickly while adhering to shelter-in-place orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You will be able to use Express Delivery for more than 160,000 items, including "groceries, everyday items, toys and electronics," says Walmart. Express delivery will cost $ 10 in addition to the regular delivery charge unless you are a member of the company's unlimited delivery subscription service, in which case you will only pay $ 10 for express delivery. (Similar to Amazon Prime, Delivery Unlimited costs $ 98 a year or $ 12.95 a month.)

Walmart says it has been testing Express Delivery at 100 stores since mid-April. The company plans to expand it to nearly 1,000 stores in early May and make it available for nearly 2,000 total stores "in the coming weeks." If Express Delivery is available in your area, you can select the option when you make the payment online, although you must have at least $ 30 in items in your shopping cart to be able to select any type of delivery.

"We know that our customers' lives have changed during this pandemic, and so has the way they shop," said Janey Whiteside, director of customer service at Walmart, in a statement. “We also know that when we get out of this, customers will be busier than ever, and sometimes that will require urgent supplies. COVID-19 has driven us to launch Express Delivery even faster so that we are here for our customers today and in the future. "

Walmart's express delivery option could help the retailer compete with rival Amazon, which has offered two-hour deliveries for Amazon Prime members for years through its Amazon Prime Now service. Prime Now launched in 2014 and is available in select US markets. USA