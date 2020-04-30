Village Roadshow Adapting "The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon" by Stephen King; Christy Hall Scripting – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Village Roadshow Pictures has opted for Stephen King's psychological horror novel, The girl who loved Tom Gordon, which will be adapted for the screen by Christy Hall, co-creator and executive producer of the Netflix series, I'm not fine with this.

Stampede Ventures' Jon Berg is producing the project alongside It Chapter Two and Vertigo's producer of Doctor Sleep Roy Lee, Christine Romero, the ex-wife of the late George Romero, best known for the Living Dead films and Ryan Silbert of Origin Story. .

Originally published in 1999, the book follows 12-year-old Trisha McFarland, who strays from the path as she and her newly divorced mother and brother walk down a branch of the Appalachian Trail. Lost for days, wandering more and more down the wrong path, Trisha only has her portable radio for her convenience. A big fan of Tom Gordon, a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, listens to baseball games and fantasizes that his hero will save her. However, nature is not her only adversary: ​​something dangerous may be tracking Trisha through the dark forest.

Andrew Childs will serve as executive producer with Village Roadshow Content EVP Jillian Apfelbaum, overseeing development.

Hall is represented by LBI Entertainment and Morris Yorn. Your series I'm not fine with this, which is based on the Charles Forsman comic, is about a teenage girl navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, as she grapples with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and her mysterious superpowers beginning to awaken from the deeper its.