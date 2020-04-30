Vietnamese Americans commemorate the fall of Saigon at Westminster honor health workers battling the coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – Vietnamese Americans commemorating the fall of Saigon on Thursday in Westminster also took the time to thank health workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

April 30, 2020. (CBS2)

At Warner Middle School on Newland Street, a short walk from the Vietnam Memorial, volunteers created a giant thank-you sign dedicated to honoring the nation's heroes, past and present.

Volunteers placed 300 foam core boards on the school lawn that spelled "Thank you, Heroes,quot; and "Hy Sinh,quot;, which means "sacrifice,quot; in Vietnamese.

Each board will then be distributed to different families and organizations throughout Southern California to be decorated and signed with messages of thanks in honor of healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. The meetings will be mailed to hospitals across the country.

The sign was created by Nailing It For America, a group of volunteers made up of business professionals from Orange County.

