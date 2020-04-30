Victorian hobbies are on the rise in quarantine

Image: Getty

Quarantine has changed the days of many people, disrupting established routines in favor of new ones. For some, this means waking up later than usual and avoiding regular showers; many are filling their too-large amounts of empty time by scheduling Zoom dance parties with everyone they've met and learning how to make kombucha. Others, however, are restructuring the productivity imperative into something a little more dated, even downright Victorian.

the New York Times reports that some manage this children's indoor time by resorting to activities that do not require looking into the abyss of a phone, a television or a computer, but rather retreat to Victorian-era leisure activities such as flower squeezing, scrapbooking and, incredibly, making instruments and then learning to play them all at once. Lucy O’Farrelly, a licensed production assistant in Los Angeles, has started making scrapbooks: "You are just pasting things and whatever happens, it will happen. It is relaxing," he told the Times. "We're going back in time a little bit. I'm definitely here for that."

Flower pressing feels quite low, although it requires access to both the flowers and a press; Scrapbooking is fairly easy, although relatively useless. The argument for these old-fashioned hobbies is that they are not meant to be productive, they are hobbies and nothing else. That worthlessness, I suppose, is the focus of these efforts, though there's something about fetishizing Victorian-era leisure activities right now that seems like it's just a step away from an Instagram account dedicated to his new "hobby." which is really just your new lifestyle Consider the story of Tom CJ Brown, interviewed for this piece, who made his "dream" of learning to play Moonlight on the harp a reality, uh, making the harp himself and then putting it on Instagram.

"I definitely knew that I wanted something that I could do that didn't look much like work," Brown said. "I thought, 'I think I need something that will take a long time,' and I wanted something that wasn't digital." YouTube tutorials abound on playing the harp, and a local woman in her neighborhood was even offering classes on Zoom. But first you would need the instrument. Frightened even by second-hand prices, Brown decided that he would build the harp himself. On Etsy, he found the $ 159 Popular harp by the fire kit, a 22-string instrument with a cardboard soundboard, and many slow steps to assembly. "It just felt like an opportunity to see incremental progress," said Brown, who documented the project on Instagram. Put layers of paint on a piece of wood. To literally see dry paint: this is perfect. "

The point of the harp, according to Brown's testimony to the Times, was doing a low-risk activity that doesn't feel like "work." However, a brief reading of the aforementioned Instagram account shows that this hobby has now become somewhat more productive.

I am not arguing against the pursuit of old hobbies in uncertain times, as I recently started embroidering precisely for the reasons described by these other individuals. The difference, however, is that embroidery for me is the equivalent of watching television for nine hours, but without the ill effects. The time that elapses while I carry something stupid in a kitchen towel is time that I will never return, but it is also time that I did not have to think about spending, the best gift of all.