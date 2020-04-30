Victoria Beckham cancels plan to request government aid for her business after backlash

Instagram

Immediately following the criticism, the former Spice Girls member has decided not to ask for government help after her fashion company was affected by the coronavirus blockade.

Victoria Beckham has reversed her decision to suspend 30 staff members from her fashion brand, insisting that her team "means everything to me."

The news comes after he ex Spice girls Star was criticized for requesting government help after her business was hit by the coronavirus epidemic. Now he has changed the decision and announced that the roles of his employees have been restored.

"We will not resort to the government licensing plan now," Beckham told The Guardian. "At the start of the blockade, shareholders agreed with senior management to suspend a small proportion of staff. At the time we did not know how long the blockade could last or its likely impact on business. The well-being of my team and our business are everything. for me ".

The star, whose estimated net worth is $ 420 million, initially laid off 120 staff members for at least two months, something that reportedly would have cost $ 180,000 in government funds.

"We have now reconsidered and accept that there is a better path for our business," added a representative. "These are tough times and tough decisions and we don't always do it right. All we can say is that we are trying to protect our business and our staff."