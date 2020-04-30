Varun Dhawan remembers working with Rishi Kapoor in his debut movie

Rishi Kapoor succumbed to leukemia earlier today. The 67-year-old actor has left a legacy of great performances and created a vacuum in the industry. Several actors have expressed their pain on social networks.

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were fortunate enough to work with the veteran on their first film: Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012). The actor played the role of a gay director in the film, and rookies Varun and Sidharth flocked to social media to share their experience of working with him on his first film.



While Varun Dhawan has confessed that he was nervous about working with him, he made sure not to spoil his lines along with co-actor Sidharth. Sidharth Malhotra also tweeted saying that he was lucky to work with him and that he loved his candid chats after the session.

Varun wrote: "I was amazed to face him in one scene. Sid and I always argued that we shouldn't mess up our lines. He was professional and always loving. RIP Chintu uncle."