Updated NASCAR 2020 schedule: comeback includes May races at Darlington, Charlotte

NASCAR's iRacing Series has been a great way to fill the gap left by the Cup Series races that have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March. But for a business that relies on real live racing, NASCAR is eager for teams and drivers to get back on track.

With states beginning to lift restrictions and with North Carolina career teams authorized to again work as essential businesses, that return will come on Sunday, May 17.

NASCAR released a revised Cup Series schedule for May on Thursday as it tries to keep a list of 36 races intact. New May dates were also announced for the Xfinity and Truck series.

Below is everything we know about NASCAR's return to real racing after months of virtual competition on the iRacing platform.

Updated NASCAR Calendar for 2020

NASCAR released its revised Cup Series schedule for April 2020 on April 30. It remains committed to running 36 races, four of which were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the world of sports. According to Fox Sports, NASCAR hopes to keep their 10 fall playoff runs intact and on their original tracks.

Below is the review of the Cup Series announced by NASCAR:

Date Track Stroke length Sunday, May 17 Darlington 400 miles Wednesday, May 20 Darlington 310 miles Sunday, May 24 Charlotte 600 miles Wednesday, May 27 Charlotte 300 miles

For now, NASCAR is scheduling races within walking distance of the Charlotte area, where most of the race teams are based. That would eliminate most of the travel-related logistics issues associated with running multiple races in one week, which seems necessary for an entire racing season.

The eight currently postponed NASCAR Cup races (and their original dates on the calendar) are listed below:

QuikTrip 500 Folds of Honor at Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 15)

Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 22)

O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (March 29)

Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway (April 5)

Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway (April 19)

Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (April 26)

Cup Race at Dover International Speedway (May 3)

Cup Race at Martinsville Speedway (May 9)

When will NASCAR start competing again?

NASCAR has announced a revised Cup Series schedule for an 11-day period in May that would begin with a race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 17. The track, located in South Carolina and approximately a two-hour drive from the Charlotte area, will host a second race on Wednesday, May 20. Both races would run without fans on the track.

Darlington's first race would be 400 miles long, and the second, scheduled for Wednesday, May 20 being 310 miles.

The following week, Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the Coca-Cola 600 on its originally scheduled date of Sunday, May 24followed by a 300-mile race in Wednesday, May 27 – Also both without fans. The annual All-Star Race in Charlotte would be a casualty as NASCAR attempts to run a full 36-point schedule in 2020.

The revised schedule does not include previously rumored races at Martinsville (May 31), Bristol (June 3), Atlanta (June 7), and Homestead-Miami (June 14).

NASCAR, confirming previous reports, said in its April 30 announcement that there would be no practice sessions for any of the four May races, which will be one-day events, and that they will only qualify for the Coca-Cola 600.

NASCAR could also eliminate competitive pit stops in an effort to limit the number of people in the garage. According to Fox Sports, the feasibility of pit stops is "still under discussion"