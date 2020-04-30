United States intelligence concludes that the coronavirus was not created by man – BGR

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said Thursday that there is no evidence that the new coronavirus was created by man or genetically modified.

American intelligence will continue to study the theory that the virus could have escaped from a laboratory.

Conspiracy theories about COVID-19 suggest that the disease was designed by man for nefarious purposes, defying scientific evidence.

It is never a good time for a pandemic, but we are fortunate to have experienced the new coronavirus health crisis at a time when health-related breakthroughs occur at a much faster rate than at any other time in human history. . Many governments did not react quickly enough to the emerging threat from COVID-19, and that is why almost 3.3 million people have been infected. But we've seen a growing number of coronavirus studies on the web in the past few months, and more than 90 teams are working on vaccine candidates, some of whom may be ready for emergency use this fall.

One of these studies was able to demonstrate that the coronavirus naturally evolved from animals, and is not a man-made biological weapon, as many conspiracy theories claim. Since then, we have explained why the basis of some of those theories is incorrect and that there is no scientific evidence to show that the virus was genetically modified and released into the wild. US intelligence agencies USA They have released an official statement on the matter, agreeing with the scientists: COVID-19 is not the result of an artificial virus. But the intelligence sector will continue to study the possibility that the disease has escaped from a laboratory.

"The Intelligence Community also agrees with the broad scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was neither man-made nor genetically modified," a DNI statement said Friday. "The IC will continue to rigorously examine the emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak started through contact with infected animals or was the result of a laboratory accident in Wuhan."

Coronavirus escaping from a laboratory is a theory that we have heard frequently in recent weeks, including from President Trump and his allies. Trump on Thursday blamed China for the health crisis again. "We have just been hit by a vicious virus that should never have been able to escape from China," he said during a meeting with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy for Associated Press.

The fact that China has not ruled on the first COVID-19 patients in the country makes it an easy target for conspiracy theories. China has been praised for how it handled the COVID-19 epidemic, but as the disease devastated Europe and America, it became clear that the coronavirus numbers China offered make no sense compared to other countries. Furthermore, China delayed its own response and tried to silence whistleblowers who tried to share their findings on the new disease in early January. In March, China even tried to suggest that the virus came from the US military. USA

Add to all of that the fact that Wuhan does have an advanced lab that can handle highly infectious pathogens, and it ends with the perfect recipe for a conspiracy theory, the kind that is sold on social media and even on television. Meanwhile, China has denied any allegation. The Chinese government said on Thursday that any claim that the virus was released from Wuhan's laboratory was "unfounded and purely manufactured from scratch."

"I would like to point out again that the origin of the virus is a complex scientific problem, and should be studied by scientists and professionals," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

Still, China did not allow US experts to enter its Wuhan laboratory. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pressured China on the matter a few weeks ago, "so that we can accurately determine where this virus started." And China has not yet made clear who the first COVID-19 patient was.

With everything we know about COVID-19, it might be impossible to prove that it ever came from a laboratory. In the absence of genetic engineering, this pathogen could have come from anywhere. If researchers had access to the virus from a bat, and that's a huge Yes right now, and somehow accidentally infected, so the human infection was probably only a step away. It is not like this particular strain of the virus developed within a single bat, or any animal that these researchers have been studying.

